Del Rio’s municipal golf course will re-open Saturday, but it won’t be a simple walk in the park.
San Felipe Springs Golf Course Pro Ariel Falcon said the re-opening of the course, which has been closed since March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is basically a trial run for the course. He also added that all of the new measure being put in place are for the golfers and staff at the course.
“Our main reasoning for these rules is safety first, then golf,” Falcon said. “This is going to be a trial run for the first week or week and a half. We will see how things progress and see how we can make things more efficient or ease up on something else.”
Beginning Saturday, the course will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Monday. Mondays the course will be closed. Only the course is open. The driving range remains temporarily closed.
Other changes being put in place include the following:
You must have a tee time to play. Tee times are accepted the day before and walk-ups will be accepted, but golfers must call from the parking lot for the next available tee time.
All transactions must be made by debit/credit card. Cash or checks will not be accepted. Payment will be accepted at the front of the pro-shop. No entrance will be allowed to the pro shop.
Motorized golf carts are not guaranteed, even with a tee time. They will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Only two people who live in the same household will be allowed to use a cart. That also includes private carts. Personal cart owners will also be responsible for washing and sanitizing their own golf carts. Sanitizer will be available to spray down the carts before and after rounds.
Golfing is restricted to parties of two or four, and groups are highly encouraged to walk.
Social distancing rules, such as staying six feet apart, still apply.
Falcon explained that the new rules for the golf course were intended to adhere to CC rules regarding social distancing and the governor’s implementation and interpretation.
“We’re also copying what a lot of golf courses around the area are doing. In addition, we are trying to mimic the guidelines set up by the Alamo City Golf Trail,” Falcon said.
Some of the other changes the San Felipe Springs Golf Course has undergone include removing coolers and rakes, and raising the cups about an inch above the ground meaning striking the cup with the ball means the ball is “in” the cup and golfers do not need to reach into the cups.
Golfers will also be prohibited from touching flag sticks.
Restrooms will also be closed. Instead, two portable toilets have been set up on the course.
Falcon said the numbers of golfers at the course had been steadily increasing day by day until the course was forced to close due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We were one of last ones to shut down. We were seeing a lot of people, a lot of beginners, just because there was nothing else to do in town,” Falcon said. “However, us being open also increased the chance for golfers to contract the virus or spread it. It was then the decision was made to deem us non-essential and close.”
Aside from planning to deal with the coronavirus, the golf course also had to deal with a pair of visits from Mother Nature. The recent hailstorm and powerful thunderstorm that brought hurricane-strength winds wreaked havoc on the course. Holes were pounded into the greens, trees were uprooted or snapped in two and debris was strewn throughout the course.
It was a 1-2 punch that Falcon said was unexpected and tested the city’s maintenance workers.
“This course went through some hard times since it was closed. It needs a certain amount of maintenance to be in condition to play, but with the city sending some employees home we had minimal staff out here for minimal hours, usually about three days a week and for about four hours each day, mowing and performing routine maintenance. Then came the hailstorm and it really damaged the course. It especially tore up the greens, so we had to refocus on repairing the greens. A few days later came the heavy thunderstorm and it just tore up the course. All the repairs from the hailstorm went to waste because of that,” Falcon said. “There was a lot of clean up. I mean, there was not as much damage, but it was hard with a five-man crew and minimal maintenance hours. They’re just trying to pick up the pieces and do things like re-layering the greens and cleaning up the golf course. We were lucky that the city pulled crews from other places like the civic center and the parks department and sent them to help us.”
Falcon said he was confident the course will be playable by Saturday, but it won’t be up to his standards until at least June, and that’s if everything remains normal and no new heavy storms roll through the area.
For now, the focus is on re-opening the course and going from there. Falcon said re-opening the course will hopefully be viewed as a way to help the public.
“It’s like a return to normalcy for some people. Those that play golf are engulfed by it. Every day they’re focusing on something whether it’s their fitness, technique, or even their mental game. To them, everything focused around this sport. They come out here and it’s their safe haven. They come out here to escape and get away from all their stress,” Falcon said.
Editor’s note: To see a full list of the new guidelines for the golf course, go online and visit the course’s official Facebook page at facebook.com/SanFelipeSpringsGC
