After 15 weeks, Martin Garcia stood alone atop the pigskin prognosticators.
The die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan finished this season of the Del Rio News-Herald’s Fearless Forecasters with an overall record of 106-44 and a a prediction accuracy rate of 70.6. This was Garcia’s first year of competition in the annual contest.
David Ritchie, a former Fearless Forecasters champion, finished second with a record of 104-47 and a winning percentage of 69.3.
Coming in third was James Boogaard, also a former Fearless Forecasters champion. His final mark of 101-49 left him with a winning percentage of 67.3.
The remaining competitors finished as follows: Eloy Garcia and Jorge Torres (99-51, 66 percent correct), Roy Austin (97-51, 64.6 percent correct), Angelic Fernandez (93-57, 62 percent correct) and Jordan Garcia (92-58, 61.3 percent correct).
The Fearless Forecasters competition is open to News-Herald readers ages 18 years and up. It is a voluntary competition that covers high school, college and professional football games. Competitors can submit their names for the contest beginning in August.
