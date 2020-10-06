Meet champs again

The Del Rio Queens cross-country team took first at the meet in Cibolo Saturday morning.

 Courtesy

Del Rio’s girls cross-country team is making the most of an abbreviated season.

The Del Rio High Queens cross-country team won its second team title of the season Saturday, taking first place overall at the meet in Cibolo.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.