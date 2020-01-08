It was a strong showing for the Del Rio Rams varsity soccer team in its first action of the 2019-20 season.
The Rams traveled to Odessa for a tournament there and finished the two-day competition with two wins, one loss and one tie.
Del Rio kicked off the tournament with a trio of games on Friday as part of the tournament’s pool play.
First up was a match-up with El Paso Andress. The Rams took control and captured a win, 3-2. Robert Garcia stepped up with a pair of goals while Angel Aldrete scored a goal as well.
In Del Rio’s second game, the Rams took on Midland Lee. It was a high-scoring affair that saw the Rams drop a tough match, 5-4. Aldrete scored twice in the loss while Luis Estrada and Christian Perez each scored one goal.
Del Rio closed out the first day of play against Abilene Wylie. The Rams buried a bevy of shots into the Wylie goal, earning a 6-0 win. Aldrete notched his fourth goal of the tournament in the win. Adrian Duran and Emmanuel Vela each had two goals and Rudy Cerna had one goal in the win.
On Saturday, the Rams entered bracket play and started things off against Odessa Permian. It was a close match that ended with the teams locked in a 1-1 draw. Duran scored the Rams’ only goal of the contest.
The Rams return to action this weekend as they travel to Harlandale for a tournament there.
Del Rio’s first home match will be Tuesday, Jan. 28 when the Rams host Odessa at 5:30 p.m. at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium.
The Rams’ junior varsity team will be in action Tuesday, Jan. 14, when they host Heritage Academy at Ram Stadium beginning at 5 p.m.
