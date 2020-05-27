If everything goes to plan, Del Rio’s future in girls basketball could be a strong one.
Of the seven-award winners from this year’s local Queens basketball team, only one is a senior.
The announcement of the local awards was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The District 29-6A All-District teams were announced earlier this year, but the local awards aren’t typically announced until an awards ceremony in the spring.
Senior Kimberly Hernandez was the only member of the Class of 2020 to earn honors. Aside from being named to the All-Academic All-District team, Hernandez was also presented with the Flying Queens Queen of Hearts Award as well as the Flying Queens Outstanding Academic award.
Three juniors were listed among the award-winners.
Renee Villarreal was presented with the Flying Queens Fighting Hard award. She was also named as an all-district honorable mention and was named to the All-Academic All-District team.
Mallory Polanco was named as the Flying Queens Basketball Newcomer of the Year. This was her first year on the varsity squad.
Paige Everett, who was called up to the varsity roster later in the season as injuries mounted, was named the Flying Queens Basketball Junior Varsity Player of the Year. She was also an all-district honorable mention and made the All-District All-Academic team.
A pair of sophomores racked up most of the awards for the Queens.
Laila Betancourt was named the Flying Queens Basketball Player of the Year in addition to being named the Flying Queens Basketball Offensive Player of the Year. She was also Del Rio’s sole representative on the all-district first team.
Sydney Ballard was named the Flying Queens Basketball Defensive Player of the Year and was the Flying Queens Basketball Most Improved Award recipient. She was also an all-district second team honoree and made the All-District All-Academic team.
Rounding out the award winners was freshman Joselyn Gonzalez. She was named the Flying Queens Basketball Freshman Player of the Year.
