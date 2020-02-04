It’ll be the same schools, but a new district name for Del Rio High’s UIL teams beginning in August.
Monday morning, the University Interscholastic League announced its bi-annual redistricting plan for schools across the state. Del Rio will remain with six schools from Laredo and Eagle Pass High, but the schools will now compete in District 30-6A instead of 29-6A, which had been Del Rio’s home since the 2008-09 school year.
District 30-6A will now feature Del Rio High, Eagle Pass High, Laredo Alexander, Laredo LBJ, Laredo Nixon, Laredo United and Laredo United South.
Up until Monday morning, many local coaches assumed Del Rio would leave 29-6A and become part of a new district comprised of Del Rio, Eagle Pass and several schools around San Antonio. The biggest reason for the split was due to the old District 28-6A, aka the San Antonio Northside District, gaining a 10th team and forcing the creation of a new district.
However, things began to even out when all three McAllen schools – Memorial, McAllen High and Nikki-Rowe – dropped to Class 5A. The remaining schools in the Rio Grande Valley combined to form Districts 31 and 32.
The other big change will be Del Rio’s Bi-District round opponents in the playoffs. Since returning to 29-6A, teams from 29-6A always faced teams from 30-6A in the first round. That meant schools from the Valley. Now, playoff opponents will come from San Antonio in the first round instead of in the third round.
Region IV-6A will look a little different beginning in August.
Moving from Region II to Region IV will be Austin Vandegrift, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, Round Rock, Round Rock McNeil, Round Rock Stony Point, Round Rock Westwood and Round Rock Cedar Ridge. They’ll join Hutto to form the new District 25-6A.
District 26-6A will now feature Austin, Austin Akins, Austin Bowie, Austin Lake Travis, Austin Westlake, Buda Hays, Del Valle and San Marcos. Austin, Akins, Bowie, Lake Travis, Westlake, Buda Hays and Del Valle were all in 25-6A last year. San Marcos moves in from the old 26-5A.
District 27-6A will feature Cibolo Steele, Comal Smithson Valley, Converse Judson, New Braunfels, San Antonio East Central, San Antonio Wagner, Schertz Clemens and South San Antonio. South San is the only holdover from last year’s 27-6A schools. Steele, Smithson Valley, Judson, New Braunfels, East Central and Clemens were all in 26-5A last year. Wagner returns to Class 6A and rejoins rival Judson.
District 28-6A will have Brandeis, Clark, Churchill, Johnson, Lee, MacArthur, Madison, Reagan and Roosevelt. Brandeis and Clark are the only holdovers from the old 28-6A. Churchill, Johnson, Lee, MacArthur, Madison, Reagan and Roosevelt move in from 27-6A.
The new District 29-6A will have Brennan, Harlan, Holmes, Jay, Marshall, O’Connor, Stevens, Taft and Warren. Harlan moves up from Class 5A, which wasn’t an unexpected move. The other schools come in from 28-6A.
District 31-6A will be home to Edinburg, Edinburg Economedes, Edinburg North, Edinburg Vela, La Joya, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, Mission, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo and PSJA North. The Edinburg schools are the only holdovers from the former District 31. La Joya’s schools, Mission and the PSJA schools move in from the old District 30.
Rounding out Region IV will be District 32-6A. Beginning in August, the district will feature Brownsville Hanna, Brownsville Rivera, Donna North, Harlingen, Harlingen South, Los Fresnos, San Benito and Weslaco. Donna North and Weslaco move from District 31 to 32. Weslaco East, a former Area round rival of Del Rio’s, drops to Class 5A.
