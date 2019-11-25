It could be a rough holiday season for the Queens basketball season.
According to Queens head coach Christopher Jost, three members of the Queens roster – starters Jazanay Allen and Renee Villarreal and reserve player Sabrina Williams – will be out indefinitely due to injuries.
This is the second year that Allen will miss significant time due to injury. She missed much of her freshman year with a myriad of injuries including an abdominal injury that kept her out for the final part of the district schedule. She also serves as Del Rio’s primary point guard and playmaker, able to get to the basket with her speed and elusiveness, so her absence will be felt primarily on the offensive side of the ball.
Villarreal was evolving into a perimeter shooter before her injury. Once she returns, the Queens should be able to stretch the court again.
Williams is a newcomer to the Queens, but her athleticism is unquestioned. She competed in the Region IV-6A meet in the 16,00-meter relay as well as the 300-meter hurdles as a junior last season. She was a multiple-sport qualifier at the district and area level, as well.
The Queens will also be without the services of post player Laila Betancourt for a period of time as the sophomore is dealing with illness.
The lack of manpower was evident in Del Rio’s most recent home game as they fell to Crystal City, 57-31, Tuesday night.
Betancourt, who was able to play Tuesday, led the team with 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Sydney Ballard and Nataly Gonzalez each added four points, Renee Salas had three points and Mallory Polanco had two points. Eliana Rodriguez had three assists in the effort.
The loss drops the Queens to 2-4 overall.
Del Rio was scheduled to play at San Angelo Central Friday night. Monday, the Queens are scheduled to host San Angelo Lake View at 1:30 p.m. at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium. The early time is due to the Thanksgiving break.
This is the last home game for the varsity team until the Queens host Hondo on Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m.
