District 29-6A may not have a girls soccer champion, but they have a girls soccer all-district team.
When the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to the district schedule, Del Rio held a three-point lead with two matches remaining. The Queens were in the midst of an eight-match winning streak and a nine-match unbeaten streak, but with the uncertainty as to the results of the final two matches for the teams in the district, the 2019-20 season will not have an official district champion.
Del Rio was represented by 10 different girls on the all-district teams and earned two of the district’s top awards.
Queens head coach Wilber Rivas was named co-Coach of the Year along with Laredo Alexander’s Erika Alcaraz. In just his second year as the Queens head coach, Rivas guided Del Rio to its second straight playoff appearance and had Del Rio in contention for its first district championship since the 2014-15 season.
Del Rio senior Leianna Jimenez was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year. Jimenez was also a first team selection.
Jimenez, who has signed to play soccer at Hardin Simmons University, had five goals and 11 assist in district play. She finishes her high school soccer career with three first team all-district selections and was named Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2017.
Joining Jimenez on the all-district first team were teammates Jadyn Casillas, Zoey Ortiz and Jocelyn Martinez.
This is Martinez’s third year earning all-district honors. A junior, she was a first team selection last season and was a second team selection in 2018 as a freshman.
Casillas, a sophomore, led the Queens with 13 goals in district play. This was her first all-district selection.
Ortiz, a sophomore, was Del Rio’s starting goalkeeper and allowed one or fewer goals in eight of Del Rio’s 10 matches during district play. This was her first all-district selection.
Del Rio’s second team selections included senior Britney Gomez, junior Johanna Rodriguez, sophomore Laurie Ignacio and sophomore Cassandra Ochoa.
Gomez was a 2019 second team selection while Rodriguez was an honorable mention selection as a freshman in 2018.
Ochoa and Ignacio are making their first appearances on the all-district teams. Ochoa had nine goals and two assists during district play while Ignacio had four goals and an assist.
Senior Hannah Garcia and sophomore Yasmine Cardenas were all-district honorable mention. This was the first appearance in the all-district teams for either girl.
Garcia had two goals during district play. She was also named to the all-district All-Academic team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.