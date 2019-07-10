As one set of tournaments comes to an end, another set is about to begin.
The Val Verde Sports Complex off Frontera Road will host two more Little League tournaments beginning this weekend. They come on the heels of three tournaments the complex hosted games for this past week.
Beginning Friday will be the Little League Texas West Section 3 9-11-year-old Baseball Tournament. The double-elimination tournament will feature four teams including Uvalde, San Antonio’s McAllister Park American, Wall and host Del Rio.
Del Rio’s team includes Esequiel Bustamante, Sergio Cedillo, Louie Faz, Mason Hanselman, Tyler Madera, Tres McCrea, Christopher Mireles, Will Mitchell, Alex Richter, Diego Rosales, Diego Rosales, Matthew Sandoval and Aydin Torres. The team is managed by Mike Becerra, coaches are Leroy Mireles and Adrian Torres, and team mom is Lizet Torres.
Uvalde and Del Rio will kick the tournament off Friday night at 7 p.m. Friday’s late game, which is slated to begin at 9 p.m., will feature McAllister Park versus Wall.
Games continue Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and then there will be one game Sunday at 7 p.m. and the championship game is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. The “if necessary” championship game would be played Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Beginning Saturday will be the Little League Texas West Section 3 9-11-year-old Softball Tournament.
The double-elimination tournament will feature just two teams – Jourdanton and Northside Suburban from San Antonio.
The best-of-three format will have its first game Saturday at 7 p.m., and the second game will be played Sunday at 7 p.m. The “if necessary” third game would be played Monday at 7 p.m.
There is no entrance or parking fee to attend the games at the complex. A concession stand will also be available.
