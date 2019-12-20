While Del Rio has started district play in girls basketball yet, the rest of District 29-6A has already begun playing towards the postseason.
The Queens are scheduled to kick-off the district schedule tonight as they travel to Laredo to face the United Lady Longhorns at 6:30 p.m. United, the defending district champion, rolled in its district opener Tuesday as the Lady Longhorns crushed Eagle Pass, 73-28.
Also rolling to a big win was Laredo Alexander. The Lady Bulldogs put down the Laredo LBJ Lady Wolves, 73-29, in the district opener for both teams.
Big wins were a theme in the final district opener in 29-6A as the Laredo United South Lady Panthers took down a pretty tough Laredo Nixon team, 60-33. Nixon was described in the Laredo Morning Times as “depleted” but did not explain in what manner.
Del Rio’s roster has been depleted for much of its non-district schedule due to injury and illness. Starters Jazanay Allen and Renee Villarreal and reserve player Sabrina Williams have already missed time due to injuries. They began missing time in late November and haven’t returned to the court since.
This is the second year that Allen misses significant time due to injury. She missed much of her freshman year with a myriad of injuries including an abdominal injury that kept her out for the final part of the district schedule.
Villarreal was evolving into a perimeter shooter before her injury.
The Queens have shown some resilience, though. After 17 games, Del Rio is 8-9 as many of the younger players on the team have stepped up and filled those vacant roles. Mallory Polanco and Halle Bryant have been solid contributors and returners Nataly Gonzalez, Sydney Ballard and Laila Betancourt have been leading the squad as they prep for a run at the postseason.
The Queens’ biggest strength headed into district play will be its size. Betancourt has become the latest dominant Queens post player, following the footsteps of outstanding stars such as Marisa Soto, Rachel Green, Kendall Alsup and Parker Alsup.
But Betancourt isn’t the only Queens player with the size to create match-up problems for their opponents. Kimberly Hernandez and Ballard have shown their mettle in non-district games this season with Ballard even spending time at point guard as injuries and illnesses on the team mounted.
Del Rio hasn’t reached the postseason since the 2016 season, and that capped an eight-year playoff run for the Queens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.