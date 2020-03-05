Del Rio’s Queens are quickly closing in on a playoff spot in girls soccer.
The Queens won their fifth straight match, and extended their unbeaten streak to six matches, with a dominating 7-2 win over the Laredo United Lady Longhorns Tuesday night in Laredo.
Jadyn Casillas, who’s had a breakout season thus far, continued her torrid run in district play, scoring four goals in the win. The talented sophomore has eight goals in Del Rio’s last three matches.
Leianna Jimenez had a goal and four assists against United. Cassandra Ochoa also had a goal and an assist, and Ema Rojas had a goal as well for Del Rio.
The win also avenged Del Rio’s only district loss this season. United defeated the Queens, 4-1, when the two teams first met Feb. 7.
Del Rio’s next match will be Friday when they host the LBJ Lady Wolves at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium. Junior varsity plays at 5 p.m.
LBJ is the only other team did not beat in the first round of district play. The two teams tied 1-1, but that draw was the start of the Queens’ six match unbeaten streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.