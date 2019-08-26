While the annual Del Rio Invitational Cross-Country Meet didn’t feature many teams, the runners that attended provided a new challenge for the local runners.
Runners from San Antonio Jefferson, Sanderson, Uvalde and Brackettville traveled to Del Rio this past Saturday to take part in the meet hosted by Del Rio High.
In the varsity division, Jefferson won both the boys and girls team titles while Del Rio finished second. In the junior varsity division, Del Rio took both team titles.
VARSITY BOYS
Jefferson placed three of its runners in the top five and six in the top 10 to win the team title.
Del Rio’s top finisher was Raymon Gonzalez, who was second overall in 16:08. Bobby Moore was sixth in 16:57.96. Jacob Ortiz also finished in the top 10 for Del Rio, crossing the finish line in 17:42.
Also running for Del Rio was Itzcoatl Vasquez, who was 11th in 17:49; Daniel Garcia, who was 14th in 18:21; Jose Hernandez, who was 15th in 18.51; and Bobby Robles, who was 16th in 18:53.
VARSITY GIRLS
Jefferson’s victory in the varsity girls division was solidified by four runners who placed among the top five overall.
Breaking up the Jefferson stranglehold was Del Rio’s Ozlynn Urias, who was the top runner in the varsity girls division as she took first in 18:53, more than a minute faster than the next closest finisher.
Del Rio did see four of its runners finish in the top 10 overall.
Joining Urias in the top 10 were Carla Fuentes, who was seventh in 22:19; Yanez Saucedo, who was eighth in 22:19; and Uritzy Gonzalez, who was ninth in 22:24.
Lissette Gonzalez, who was 11th in 22:45; and Cassy San Miguel, who was 12th in 23:33, rounded out Del Rio’s team.
JUNIOR
VARSITY BOYS
Nineteen Rams competed in the junior varsity boys race, helping the team secure the title in that division.
Marco Trujillo was the top Del Rio runner, finishing second in 16:46. Joining him in the top 10 were Jose Ramirez, who was fourth in 18:27; Damian Espinoza, who was fifth in 18:28; and Miguel Gonzalez, who was seventh in 19:59.
Also competing for Del Rio were Athan Zertuche (11th, 20:29), Mario Jimenez (12th, 20:53), Steven Veloz (13th, 20:56), Juan Lopez (15th, 21:17), Roy Dominguez (16th, 21:18), Jesse Zamarippa (17th, 21:23), Andres Rivera (19th, 21:31), Aiden Duenez (21st, 22:12), Matthew Rodriguez (23rd, 23:16), Sayven Perches (28th, 23:48), Damian Reyes (29th, 24:03), Jacob Rodriguez (30th, 25:50), Frankie Avendano (31st, 26:11), Rodolfo Hernandez (32nd, 27:42) and Alonzo Narvaez (33rd, 28:46).
JUNIOR
VARSITY GIRLS
Del Rio’s girls dominated the junior varsity girls race with 13 of the runners in the race representing the Queen City.
Del Rio High’s Kimberly Gloria was first in 21:06. She was followed in short succession by teammates Skylar Urias, who was second in 22:05, and Ella Dyer, who was third in 22:07.
Other Del Rio runners who finished in the top 10 included Nayeli Cordova, who was fifth in 23:33; Ariela Smith, who was sixth in 24:30; Britney Gomez, who was seventh in 24:55; Alyssa Torres, who was ninth in 25:08; and Karen Palacios, who was 10th in 25:24.
Rounding out Del Rio’s runners were Annaliz Rustad (11th, 25:27), Natalie Cordova (12th, 25:37), Miranda McClellan (13th, 25:39), Jessica Aldape (14th, 26:00) and Jocelyn Martinez (15th, 27:29).
GIRLS 2 MILE
Del Rio won the team title in the girls’ two-mile race, just edging Brackettville.
Del Rio and Brackett each placed four runners in the top 10, but Del Rio had two runners in the top three overall to help out-point the Tigerettes.
Del Rio’s Cassy Martinez was first overall in 14:37.
Also finishing in the top 10 were Sydney Ballard, who was third in 14:53; Jadyn Casillas, who was eighth in 15:26; and Yasmine Cardenas, who was 10th in 15:31.79.
Rounding out Del Rio’s runners were Grace Rodriguez (12th, 15:55), Marintia Cortez (14th, 16:18), Marissa Lopez (22nd, 18:14), and Nancy Marrufo (27th, 21:51).
Del Rio heads to Uvalde this weekend to compete in the Uvalde Invitational. Varsity, junior varsity and middle school teams will take part.
