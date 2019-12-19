With the beginning of the district looming, the Del Rio Queens basketball team headed back onto the road for a pair of games in their final tune-ups.
The Queens travel to San Antonio for games against Madison and St. Anthony. Del Rio split its games, falling to Madison and defeating St. Anthony. Those results boosted the Queens overall season record to 8-9.
In Del Rio’s first game against Madison, the Queens fell to the Lady Mavericks, 48-23.
Head coach Chris Jost said the Queens suffered a rough shooting night from the field and the free throw line leading to the 25-point loss on Dec. 10.
The Queens were led by Laila Betancourt’s 11 points and 13 rebounds. Nataly Gonzalez added seven points and Mallory Polanco had eight rebounds.
Three days later, on Dec. 13, the Queens took on an overmatch St. Anthony squad and rolled to a 40-point win, 60-20.
Nine different Queens scored in the contest led by Polanco’s 17 points. Sydney Ballard had nine points, Kimberly Hernandez and Halle Bryant each had seven points, Gonzalez had six points, Eliana Rodriguez had five points, Nayeli Torres had four points, Renee Salas had three points and Victoria Menchaca had two points.
Despite the start of district play Dec. 20, Del Rio’s non-district games aren’t complete yet. The Queens will compete in the Boerne ISD Holiday Tournament Dec. 27 and 28 and then will host Hondo on Monday, Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m. It will be the Queens’ first home game since facing San Angelo Lake View on Nov. 25.
Del Rio opens play in District 29-6A on Friday when they travel to Laredo to face the United Lady Longhorns at 6:30 p.m.
SUBVARSITY
Del Rio’s junior varsity Queens team brought home a third place finish from the Sabinal Varsity Round Robin Tournament this past weekend.
The tournament kicked off on Thursday. Del Rio dropped its first two games by less than 10 points combined. They fell to Leaker, 36-34, and Sabinal, 46-43.
Against Leakey, Del Rio’s top scorers were Nelly Robles with nine points, Joselyn Gonzalez with eight points, Paige Everett with six points and Celeste Cantu with five points.
Against Sabinal, Gonzalez had 10 points and Everett added nine points.
Friday, Del Rio bounced back with a pair of wins. They defeated San Antonio Lee Academy, 53-8, and took down San Antonio Sunnybrook, 59-57.
In the win against Lee, Everett led Del Rio with nine points, Sharleen Perez and Alexia Muñiz each had eight points, Robles had seven points and Gonzalez had six points.
In the win over Sunnybrook, Cantu was Del Rio’s top scorer with 14 points. She was one of three J.V. Queens players to hit double digits. She was joined by Everett, who scored 12 points, and Karolina Alderete, who scored 10 points. Also scoring for Del Rio were Gonzalez, who had eight points, and Jayana Hughes, who had seven points.
The sub-varsity Queens return to action Friday as they travel to Laredo for their games against United. Tip-off for both games is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.