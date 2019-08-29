Del Rio finally got to play in front of the home crowd, and they made the wait pay off.
The Queens swept the visiting St. Anthony Jackets in three sets to earn their first home volleyball win of the season.
Del Rio defeated St. Anthony in three sets, 25-12, 25-12, 25-21, for their 10th win of the season. The Queens are 10-11 so far this season.
The Queens are coming off a busy weekend in Laredo at the annual Lady Longhorn Tournament. Thirty teams from around the state competed in the event that ran Friday and Saturday.
Taking part in the tournament were fellow District 29-6A foes Laredo United, Laredo Alexander, Laredo LBJ, Eagle Pass, United South and Laredo Nixon.
Del Rio kicked things off Friday in pool play along with Laredo LBJ, Eagle Pass C.C. Winn, Mission Veterans and McAllen Nikki Rowe. The Queens wound up playing eight matches in two days, four on Friday and four on Saturday.
Del Rio went 1-3 in pool play. The lone win came against C.C. Winn as Del Rio swept the Lady Mavericks, 25-23 and 25-12.
In their three losses, the Queens managed to take their opponents to three sets in two of their matches.
They lost to Mission Veterans in two sets, 25-17, 25-16.
They lost to Nikki Rowe in three sets. They won the first set, 25-23, but dropped the next two sets, 25-15 and 15-13.
Del Rio also lost to Laredo LBJ in three sets. They beat the Lady Wolves in the first set, 25-18, but dropped the second set, 25-23, before falling in the third set, 15-11.
The Queens’ performance on Friday sent them to the Silver Bracket on Saturday. They opened play on Saturday against Laredo Martin. It only took two sets for Del Rio to get past the Lady Tigers, 25-19, 25-23.
That win sent the Queens into a match against Corpus Christi King. King took Del Rio down in two sets, 25-22, 25-23.
The Queens looked to get back on track in their third match against Mission. They swept Mission in two straight sets, 25-22, 25-15, and moved into the third place game, a rematch against King.
Del Rio fared better against King the second time. The Queens dropped the first set, 21-15, but came back in the second set and won, 25-17, to force a third set. Del Rio couldn’t close out the match and dropped the third set, 15-11.
The Queens’ win against St. Anthony will be Del Rio’s last home match until Tuesday, Sept. 10, when they host Midland Lee. Del Rio travels to San Antonio to face Memorial Friday, and then they will take on Crystal City in Crystal City on Tuesday. They will then travel to San Marcos on Friday, Sept. 6 for a match against San Marcos High.
