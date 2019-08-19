For those fans still seeking Rams football season tickets, you’re still in luck.
According to San Felipe Del Rio CISD Athletic Director Ric Smith, there are 56 seats remaining in the reserved seating section up for sale. Each ticket is $35.
Returning ticket holders had a chance to repurchase their tickets earlier this month. The remaining seats went up for sale to the public on a first come, first served basis beginning Tuesday morning.
Though ticket sales didn’t begin until 8 a.m., some fans lined up as early as 5:30 a.m. for a crack at a season ticket.
Smith said Walter Levermann Ram Stadium has 1,140 reserved seats. He said of the group still remaining, most of them are in groups of two, three or four. He said there are some individual seats scattered throughout the section, but not many.
When asked why there were still season tickets available at this point in the pre-season, Smith said there were several factors to consider.
“Last year we had a big senior class, so once they graduated those parents didn’t have anyone left to watch and gave up their tickets,” Smith said. “I also opened an additional 120 seats the last two years thinking there was a need, but I’m finding out there may not be a need. To be honest, it’s nothing really out of the normal. We do always sell out before the season starts.”
Season tickets are available for purchase inside the athletic office in the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium at Del Rio High. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only cash or checks will be accepted. No credit cards or debit cards may be used for the purchase of tickets.
