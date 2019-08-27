Del Rio’s final preseason tune-up yielded a mixed bag of results for the Rams football team.
On one hand, the offense had plenty of reasons to show optimism headed into the season as there were multiple times during Friday’s scrimmage against Fort Stockton that the Rams visited the end zone.
On the other hand, Del Rio’s varsity team scored only once during the game-simulated quarter and the defense failed to keep Class 4A Fort Stockton out of the end zone, giving up two long scoring runs that proved to be the difference.
With a sea of blue stretched along the Del Rio sideline, it was difficult to keep track of which units were on the field at which times. The Rams freshmen, junior varsity and varsity squads shared the same sideline and coaches rotated players and units on a constant basis to allow each player one last chance to make an impact and possibly move up on the depth chart.
A handful of players solidified their spots on the varsity squad and possibly landed a place among the starters.
Leading that group was senior quarterback Domonick Sanchez.
Sanchez, who saw action last season in limited duty with the Rams, has shown great strides during the limited fall practice sessions. His mobility and size has allowed him to stand out among the other potential candidates. His arm has also been on display, developing a strong relationship with his pass catchers including Sergio Mireles and Marcus Leak.
Mireles caught the Rams’ sole touchdown during the simulated quarter, but the pass was delivered by quarterback Victor Medina. Mireles also reeled in a pass during the open part of the scrimmage that resulted in a long run to the end zone that showcased the tight end’s speed.
Leak had his official coming out party at the Fort Stockton scrimmage. The lanky wide receiver maybe the Rams’ top wide receiver despite zero time on varsity. His speed and hands make him a valuable target, and his elusiveness after catching a pass will leave defenses grasping for air. He’s not the only talent the varsity has at receiver as Emmanuel Sanchez, Aiden Huerta and Robert Chavez are also expected to contribute, but as a junior he might be a difference maker come time for district.
Defensively the Rams had trouble up front, but that was to be expected after Kaylon Green, last year’s district co-defensive newcomer of the year, and his family moved from Del Rio during the offseason. The front line will be tested early and often, but they should be able to gel and fix the issues that plagued them against Fort Stockton, especially when it came to containing runners who bounced the play to the outside.
The Rams have also tried to bolster their defense by moving senior Grady Scholz, who was an all-district tight end last season, to the defensive side of the ball. Scholz has the size and speed to be a linebacker. If he can build on a strong junior year, his senior year should be another award-worthy one.
The strength of the defense should lay with an experienced defensive backfield. Returning are Jesus “Jay” Gomez, Joey Jimenez and Roy Talamantez. Both Gomez and Jimenez were turnover-creating machines last season, and Talamantez gained plenty of experience as a defensive back as a sophomore starter.
New head coach Roderick Taylor and his staff have three more days to iron out the small things before the Rams open their 2019-20 season Friday evening at home against the San Antonio Warren Warriors. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium.
(0) comments
