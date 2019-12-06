Alexis “2 Much Skillz” Landa has her headgear on and her gloves are ready, but with a fight looming Friday and then a week of competition against the nation’s best after that, it’s safe to say she isn’t looking forward to her sparring session.
After some motivational words from her coach, the bell rings and Landa, 16, charges into combat inside the ring at the No Quit Boxing Gym. In a matter of seconds, she’s throwing and connecting with heavy blows on her sparring partner, a 21-year-old who caries five years and several inches of height on the smaller Landa.
It doesn’t matter as Landa uses her speed and power to overpower her sparring partner. And it’s that’s speed and power that has carried her to eight amateur wins and a spot at the 2020 Olympic Trials for Boxing and National Championships in Lake Charles, La.
Landa will fight in the Youth Female, 125-pound division. Her coaches are expecting there to be about 10 fighters in her division, and they said they expect her to perform well.
“She’s not coming back no less than in the top three,” Salvador Pascacio, one of her coaches, said. “It’s a very even playing field at this tournament and she’s right there with them. Everyone is trying hard to win, so we’re going to see who wants it more. She has every chance to take it all.”
Landa’s fighting career began about four years ago. She said she initially became interested in boxing as a way to lose weight. According to her coaches, she came to them weighing about 185 pounds.
“She was all cheeks,” Pascacio said.
“I saw my cousins fight and decided that I wanted to try it. Once I tried it I learned that I actually enjoyed it and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Landa said.
She had her first fight two years ago and won via unanimous decision. However, Landa said on the day of her fight she was second-guessing her decision to fight.
“I was scared. I walked into the place and saw the lights and the ring and wondered just what I had gotten myself into. It was crazy. Once I climbed into the ring and started to box I saw that everything my coaches taught me worked and doing this is what I wanted,” Landa said.
Landa has had 14 fights thus far and has won eight of them. She’ll next fight tonight in Laredo before heading to Lake Charles for the nationals.
“I’m ready. No matter who I’m in the ring with, we’re on the same level,” Landa said. “I’ve been studying their fights and I’m working to be a better opponent. For them to be there in boxing as long as they have been and me being where I am right now … I feel I can take the whole thing.”
“She has plenty of confidence, and her energy is off the charts. She always puts in the work and doesn’t make excuses. No matter what, sick or not, she will come in and train,” Karina Pascacio, her coach, said.
Landa is following in the footsteps of her older sister, Bianca Landa, who competed for No Quit and offers her younger sister some fighting advice from time to time. Alexis said not everyone has been so understanding of her choice of sports, but she said they just don’t understand what boxing means to her.
“A lot of people have asked me why I do it. They tell me boxing isn’t for girls, but this is what I want to do. I believe it’s what right for me,” Landa said.
Fans can follow her progress at the national championships online as the fights will be streamed. Visit https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Boxing/BoxingTrials20 and click on the “USABNC19 LIVE STREAM” link on the page. Preliminary bouts begin Tuesday, Dec. 10, at noon.
