It’s on to the semifinals for Team Pantera!
Fighting out of the red corner, Jesus “Panterita” Martinez III picked up a win in the quarterfinals of the USA Boxing Youth National Championships in Lake Charles, La. Martinez defeated Dario Villegas of Muscatine, Iowa, by points in a three-round bout in the Junior Male 119-pound division.
Villegas was the No. 4 ranked fighter in that division.
Martinez will next fight in the 119-pound semifinals Friday at noon. He will face either Emmanuel Carrillo of Wichita Falls or Eric Martinez of Reading, Pa. They were scheduled to fight later Thursday evening.
The bout number Martinez will fight in Friday wasn’t determined until late Thursday.
Martinez’s bout Thursday started slowly with both competitors evenly matched. Despite giving up a few inches in height, Martinez held his own from the start.
He turned it on in the second round, connecting with combinations and avoided Villegas’ heavier blows. Martinez was able to land multiple shots to Villegas’ head but did not send the bigger fighter to the canvas.
In the third round, Martinez continued demonstrating his speed, connecting with a flurry of punches on multiple occasions. He capped the fight with a quick combination which earned him additional points and helped punctuate his victory.
Martinez won’t be the only Del Rio fighter in action Friday. Alexis Landa is scheduled to fight Friday at noon against Faith Mendez of Reading, Pa., as part of the Youth Female 125-pound division.
(0) comments
