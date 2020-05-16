Golf is one of two sports that’s played year round at Del Rio High School, but even the members of the Rams and Queens golf teams couldn’t escape the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The golf team’s spring season was cut short after UIL postponed and then canceled all spring sports due to the coronavirus threat. The team did get to compete in several tournaments during the spring, but they did not get to compete at this year’s District 29-6A tournament.
Head coach Oscar Cardenas recently recognized his top performers for both the Rams and Queens.
Gabriel Ybarra earned top honors on the boys’ side. He was named Male Golfer of the Year as well as Male Player of the Year and Senior of the Year.
He shared the Senior of the Year award with Rene Meza Jr. Meza also won the Fore Award.
Rounding out the awards on the boys’ side were freshmen Charlie Hyslop and David Suday, who shared the Freshman Golfer of the Year Award.
On the girls side, the awards were shared by most of the varsity team.
Senior Alejandra Torres was named Senior of the Year.
Lorena Torres, Alejandra’s younger sister, was named Female Golfer of the Year, Female Player of the Year and Most Improved Golfer.
Leanna Galindo and Mia Grace Paredes joined Lorena Torres in sharing both the Female Player of the Year award as well as the Female Golfer of the Year award.
Emerald Garcia was named Newcomer of the Year.
Joelda Alcaraz was named Freshman Player of the Year.
