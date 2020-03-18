While one local sports league is hoping to start play in April, another has announced it will delay its start to May … if at all this year.
The Del Rio Babe Ruth Baseball League was one of the latest local organizations to announce a delay in the beginning of its 2020 season due to threat of the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic. An announcement on the league’s social media page announced that based up on the recommendation Babe Ruth League, Inc., the local league’s prep season, which serves youth who have just completed play in Little League, would be delayed for at least two weeks. That means there would be no practices and no games with a tentative start date for play of April 6.
The other change would be a “no contact/no handshake” policy at each game. According to the official Babe Ruth League website, that would include all physical contact and extends to customary game-related activities such as pre-game coaches’ handshakes, umpire-coach introductions and post-game handshakes between members of opposing teams.
Meanwhile, the Del Rio Little League has been informed by Little League International that the league should not begin any activities until at least May 11 due to the pandemic threat. That adds another month to the proposed start of the league, which was already delayed due to the threat.
Because of the news of the delayed start, Del Rio Little League officials said Monday that they are weighing all options as to how to proceed with the upcoming season. Discussions have included a truncated season, holding the league in the fall, offering refunds or vouchers, or canceling the season altogether. As of Tuesday afternoon, no update on the league’s status had been posted.
The league’s official statement reads as follows: “Attention Little League parents. We have just received word from Little League Incorporated that our delay will be extended to May 11th. We are speaking with our District administrator seeking recommendations as far as how to proceed. We are working hard to ensure that we are able to solve this dilemma as efficiently as possible. Again we apologize for this unfortunate situation and we will keep everyone posted with the daily changes.”
