At the age of 61, Del Rio’s Dex Tooke became the sixth man of the age of 60 to complete the annual Race Across America bicycle race.
Now, Tooke is aiming to become the first 70-year-old to conquer the 3,000-mile test of endurance and speed when he competes in his third RAAM in 2020.
“There have been several attempts to be the first person over 70 to complete RAAM, but so far no one has made it. Last year there was one rider, a gentleman from France, who got as far as Kansas,” Tooke said. “RAAM is about endurance. Anything can happen and physically so you have to be prepared.”
Tooke won’t actually turn 70 until November, but he said the RAAM’s race rules use the date you’ll be on Dec. 31 of that calendar year.
This Tooke’s third time competing in the RAAM as a rider. He completed it in 2011 at the age of 61, but he has worked on the crew of other riders each year since 2010. He said being a part of RAAM has allowed him to see how the race has changed, how the course has changed and what’s the best way to tackle this nearly 13-day test of endurance.
“Ultra-cycling and ultra-racing is an addiction more than anything else. The fact no one 70 or older has ever made it is part of the reason. I don’t know if I can do it, nobody does, but I would be kicking myself in the butt for the rest of my life if I didn’t at least try,” Tooke said.
The Race Across America begins in June in Oceanside, Calif., and follows a route across the United States before coming to a conclusion in Annapolis, Md. Riders aren’t riding against just each other, but against a clock. Riders have 309 hours, and not one minute more, to complete the race. About 300 riders have completed the race in its 30-year history.
Tooke said his biggest challenge in taking on the RAAM at 70 will be speed. He admits he’s slower now than he was in 2011 and he completed that RAAM with an hour and 15 minutes left before time expired.
Factor in the problem that next year’s race will be 80 miles further than it was in 2011 and Tooke said the 2020 RAAM presents its own unique set of challenges that hopefully he’s prepared for.
“I’m going to have to depend on my experience being on crews and knowing the routes and knowing what it takes to do RAAM. Again, it’s not about speed, but endurance. You have to stay on your bicycle and keep moving. Anytime you’re not moving you need to be asleep. That’s where most of the failures come from – they don’t stay on their bikes long enough,” Tooke said.
For Tooke, RAAM is an addiction and an obsession. He’s competed in a variety of races that have tested his strength, his speed and his endurance, but he said there’s nothing like or greater than RAAM. He also said being able to leave the logistics of the race up to his crew allows him more time to focus on just riding.
“I ride every day. When I wake up, my mind I on RAAM. When I go to bed, I’m still focused on RAAM. That’s where having an experienced crew comes in handy. I stay focused on training and leave the logistics to my crew and together we’ll focus on getting this lunatic across the finish line,” Tooke said.
Since making the decision to compete in the 2020 RAAM Tooke said he has received all kinds of support from fellow competitors and friends. He said even the folks that are questioning his sanity for wanting to compete at age 70 are doing so out of respect for Tooke and all he’s accomplished.
The only person who showed any kind of hesitation was Tooke’s wife, Joni, who was his crew chief on his two previous RAAM races.
“She will be in RV this time. She will not be in the follow van and she won’t be my crew chief. When I told her I wanted to do RAAM again it scared her to death. She saw me get hit in Missouri in 2011 and she’s seen what the race does to me. When I told her she said, ‘I don’t know how or even if I can support you.’ She thought about it for a while and then came to me and said she couldn’t just stay at home and not be a part of this. She’ll be in the RV and tending to my injuries and saddle sores and just taking care of me. She’s always been a big part of the logistics of it all. She made the custom shelves and drawers for the RV and the vans,” Tooke said.
Tooke said the support he’s received from the community has kept him going in the RAAM in the past. He said in 2011 when he wanted to get off his bike, his crew would read messages of support left on the Facebook page that was following Tooke. He said those message would help him not give up and continue on to his goal.
This time around, though, he will need a little more the community. Tooke estimates he will need about $25,000 to compete in the 2020 RAAM. He said being retired and living off social security, and his wife’s compensation from working two days a week as a teacher at a private school, wouldn’t be enough to achieve his goal.
“I already have my bicycle and the van. Any and all additional monies will help in my goal of finishing the race,” Tooke said.
Persons interested in donating to help Tooke can find various ways to so on his website, ultradex.net
“I’m blessed to be able to ride my bike every day. I go to the store and I see people my age in wheelchairs or walking with canes and I know I’m blessed to be able to ride every day and even attempt something like this. I’m grateful for this opportunity,” Tooke said. “I’ve been training and riding all my life and, to me, there’s nothing bigger than the RAAM. It encompasses a lifetime of work. I’ve logged over 275,000 miles on my bikes and I’m still riding and still training. I know it sounds shallow, but it would mean so much to me to be able to do this.”
Should Tooke conquer RAAM at the age of 70, it wouldn’t mean the end of his cycling career. Tooke said he would still compete in races, still help other riders at RAAM and still be finding ways to challenge himself.
“I still want to give back and be involved in the ultra-cycling and ultra-racing community. That’s why I keep doing this. I have the honors and the awards and the hall of fame entries … I’ve done all that. I just want keep my spirit alive and going,” Tooke said.
