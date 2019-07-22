Luis Flores is ready to leave one passion behind and pursue his lifelong dream of coaching.
Flores, who most recently played catcher for the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Triple-A division of the Mexican League of Professional Baseball, was announced Monday morning as a hire for the San Felipe Del Rio CISD. He was listed as a physical education teacher at San Felipe Memorial Middle School.
According to the blurb announcing his hiring, Flores’ reason for joining the SFDRCISD was, “I want to give back to the community that has given so much to me and share my love and knowledge for sports with the youth of Del Rio!”
In a message to the Del Rio News-Herald, Flores added that he would also be an assistant football coach at Del Rio Middle School and a coach for the freshman Rams baseball team.
Two years ago, Flores spoke about his possible life after pro baseball. In a perfect world, for him, the next step in his baseball life would be coaching. He earned a collegiate degree in December 2016 and was putting out feelers about possible coaching jobs. Now he’s one step closer to becoming a head high school baseball coach like his older brother Gene Flores Jr., who is the head baseball coach at Clear Brook in the Houston area, and his father, Gene Flores, who was a former head coach of the Rams and most recently was head baseball coach at Eagle Pass C.C. Winn.
In a way, Flores has already been doing some coaching with the youth of Del Rio. He has spent his offseasons in Del Rio with his family. He’s also been offering baseball lessons to local youth. He said this past year he worked with about 25 kids, teaching them what he’s learned and instilling a love of the game into a new generation.
“Baseball has been good to my family and I,” Flores said Monday.
Flores’ final pro game was July 7 against the Bravos de Leon. Flores went 1-for-3 in the game with a double and a walk. He also threw out a runner on the base paths. All in all, it was a week to remember for Flores as he wrapped up his final home series going 9-for-13 with two home runs, six RBIs, three doubles and three walks, all in front of his wife, kids, sister and his parents.
“I couldn’t of have had a better week to finish off my career,” Flores said.
Flores grew up in Del Rio before moving to Corpus Christi with his father Gene and playing high school baseball with Corpus Christi Moody. After a stellar career at Moody, in which he helped lead the Trojans to a Class 5A state title and was named the Class 5A Player of the Year by the Texas Sports Writers Association, Flores went on to play baseball collegiately, first at the University of Houston and then at Oklahoma State University.
Flores was the 221st pick of the 2008 Major League Baseball Draft, selected by the Chicago Cubs in the seventh round. He spent seven years in the Cubs’ minor league affiliates before the Houston Astros acquired his rights during the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft in 2015.
That same year, Flores got his first taste of playing in the Mexican League when he was lent from the Astros to the Mexico City Diablos.
The following year, Flores was traded to Monterrey. Once the Astros released him, Flores remained with Monterrey and he’s been a fixture in the Mexican League ever since.
He finally got to play of Del Rio baseball fans earlier this year when the Tecolotes participated in an exhibition game at The Bank & Trust Ram Field against the Saraperos de Saltillo. He was greeted with a standing ovation when he stepped to the plate the first time, eventually roping a single to left field.
“I guess I really didn’t think about it that whole week until that Thursday, when I got home. I’m from Del Rio, born and raised, and I moved my sixth grade year and didn’t come back until about my third year in college, but feel like I belong in Del Rio. It’s my home,” Flores said after the game, which was played in March. “I wasn’t sure what kind of reaction I was going to get. You just never know, especially not playing any middle school or any high school games here, but that reaction, that moment, was one of the top highlights of my career.”
