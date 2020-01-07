With the non-district schedule behind them, the Del Rio Queens basketball team has its sights set directly on chasing a playoff spot in District 29-6A.
Del Rio’s last big non-district event was the Boerne ISD Holiday Tournament the weekend of Dec. 27-28. The Queens dropped all four of their games at the tournament to fall to 8-14 on the season.
The Queens opened tournament play against San Antonio Christian and dropped a tough contest, 56-43.
Despite falling behind 17-9 in the first quarter, the Queens battled back to cut the lead to 44-40 in the third quarter. However, the fourth quarter proved to be the Queens’ undoing as Del Rio managed just three points.
Laila Betancourt led the Queens with 22 points, 14 rebounds, 8 blocks and 4 steals. Sydney Ballard chipped in a season-high 11 points to go with 5 assists, and Mallory Polanco added 4 points and 3 assists. Nataly Gonzalez, Victoria Menchaca and Renee Salas each scored 2 points.
Next up for the Queens was state-ranked Boerne Champion.
Del Rio hung tough in the first half, trailing by single digits, 26-20, headed into the second half. But the third quarter belonged to the Lady Chargers as they outscored Del Rio 28-6 before cruising to a 70-35 win over the Queens.
Betancourt paced the Queens again, with 24 points and 9 rebounds. Others scoring for Del Rio were: Ballard 5, Menchaca 3, Gonzalez 2 and Polanco 1.
Saturday brought two more games for the Queens against two more tough opponents.
Del Rio opened its Saturday against Boerne High. The Lady Greyhounds jumped out to an early 32-12 halftime lead and while the Queens played better in the second half, they were unable to catch Boerne High and dropped their third game of the tournament, 62-38.
Gonzalez led the Queens with nine points followed by Polanco and Betancourt with eight, Salas with six, Eliana Rodriguez with three, and Ballard and Halle Bryant with two.
Del Rio finished off its tournament run against New Braunfels Canyon.
The Lady Cougars showed no mercy as they raced out to a 25-5 lead in the first quarter and pumped their lead to 49-17 by the fourth quarter. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Queens had fallen, 60-29.
Betancourt led Del Rio with 13 points, Polanco had six points and seven rebounds, and Kimberly Hernandez had five points.
After dropping their district opener to Laredo United on Dec. 20, the Queens return to conference play today when they host the Laredo LBJ Lady Wolves at 2:30 p.m. at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium. Sub-varsity tips off at 1 p.m.
