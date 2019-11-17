On the court and in the classroom, Del Rio High’s volleyball players gave it their all and six of them were recognized with all-district designations.
Seniors Sara Martinez, Kyndal Gladson, Jessika White and Sofia Zarazua were recognized as members of the District 29-6A all-district athletic teams. Martinez and Zarazua also joined sophomores Tatum Koehler and Karime Ramirez on the all-district all-academic team.
Martinez was the sole Del Rio representative on the all-district first team. This was her first all-district selection.
The middle hitter/blocker was a third year member of the varsity Queens. A solid anchor in the middle of the Queens front line, Martinez became a force at the service line in the second half of the season, averaging nearly five points per match. It was at the net that Martinez truly shined, averaging nearly 17 hits and eight kills per match during district play. She also racked up 6.41 blocks per match.
Her best match may have been against Laredo Nixon as she had 10 points, 10 kills, three blocks, a dig and seven assists in a five-set win.
Gladson, who was also a third year member of the varsity Queens and a middle hitter/blocker, was named to the all-district second team. She was the District 29-6A Newcomer of the Year for the 2018-19 season.
Gladson was the Queens leader in blocks, racking up 103 of them during 12 district matches for an average of just over 8.5 blocks per match. She also averaged nearly seven kills and 13 hits per match.
White was an all-district honorable mention. The Queens libero, she was a three-year member of the varsity squad. This was her second all-district honor, earning an honorable mention spot as a sophomore.
White led the Queens with nearly 36 digs per match. Eight times she had more than 40 digs in a match, and against Laredo LBJ she cracked the 50-dig mark. White was also a solid presence at the service line, averaging 10.4 points per match.
Zarazua, was also an all-district honorable mention selection. She was a defensive specialist and was a three-year members of the Queens varsity team. She also earned honorable mention honors as a junior.
Zarazua led the Queens with an average of 17.25 points per match, reaching the 20-point mark three times during district play including a high of 36 points in the season finale against Eagle Pass. She also averaged nearly 24 digs per match.
To make the all-academic all-district team, a player must have a grade point average of 94 or higher during the district schedule.
Koehler and Ramirez were in their first seasons as members of the Queens varsity roster and this was their first placement on the academic all-district team
Gladson and Zarazua were named to the all-academic team as juniors as well.
The announcement of Del Rio’s all-district honorees came after Laredo Alexander and Laredo United were both eliminated from the playoffs this week in the regional quarterfinals. They marked the final teams from District 29-6A still competing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.