Changes are coming to the San Felipe Del Rio CISD’s athletic schedule for its spring sports.
As fears regarding the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, continue, the San Felipe Del Rio CISD has taken steps to minimize the risk of possible exposure to its student-athletes, coaches and athletic staff.
Thursday, the school district announced all sub-varsity games, including junior varsity and freshmen, would be canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. That means only varsity teams would be allowed to compete both locally and away.
The other big difference is start times for those games have been moved up. Queens softball will start at 5 p.m. today while Queens soccer will start at 5:30 p.m. The rest of the games are expected to follow suit.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD Athletic Director Ric Smith said as of Thursday all other non-district competition, including track and field meets, powerlifting and golf, would continue until further notice from school district administration or UIL.
Practices would also continue as usual.
This is not the first time Del Rio, or other school districts in Texas, had to make adjustments to their athletic schedule based on an outbreak. In Spring 2009, UIL suspended all interscholastic competition, academic or athletic, two weeks due to the outbreak of the H1N1 virus in Texas.
That suspension meant the rescheduling of baseball games that would affect district seeding and playoff pairings and the cancellation of regional track and field meets. The decision to cancel the regional meets was reversed a day later and instead pushed back the meets until mid-May with the state meet held in June.
Eventually, baseball and softball games were allowed to resume play a week earlier than expected.
