For the third straight match, the Del Rio Queens volleyball team was taken to a fifth and deciding set.
And for the third straight match, the Queens came out on the wrong end of the final result.
Del Rio dropped to 0-4 in district play after a 3-2 loss to Laredo United South Friday afternoon in Del Rio. The match was initially set for Saturday, but South coaches and Del Rio coaches agreed to move the game to Friday to other conflicting activities in Laredo.
Like they did against Laredo Nixon, their previous opponent, Del Rio had a 2-1 lead before dropping the last two sets to take the loss. The final scores were 27-25, 17-25, 25-20, 27-29 and 12-15.
The Queens are scheduled to travel to Laredo tonight to face the Alexander Lady Bulldogs, who are tied for first in the district. Del Rio’s next home match is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. against Eagle Pass. That match will close out the first half of district play in 29-6A.
Sofia Zarazua led the Queens with 26 points off serve including an ace. She also co-led the team with 33 digs.
Sara Martinez led the Queens with 10 kills. She also added two points, three blocks and three kills.
Kyndal Gladson was the team leader in blocks with 13.
Emily Treviño had 18 points off serve. She also had seven kills, five blocks, a team-high four assists and 27 digs.
Emily Garcia had 18 points and 14 digs. Jessika White had 13 points and tied for the team lead with 33 digs.
