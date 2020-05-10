It was a memorable year for Del Rio High School junior Ana Paula Cardenas Guerra.
The reigning Queens MVP for the Del Rio High swim team became the first Del Rio High swimmer to qualify for the state swimming meet by winning the girls 200-yard freestyle race at the Region VIII 6A Championship at the Margaret M. Clark Aquatic Center in Brownsville in February. She also took second in the 500-yard freestyle race.
Though Cardenas Guerra did not medal at state, she has a chance to make it back-to-back trips should she repeat the feat in 2021.
Cardenas Guerra led an experienced swim team into competition this school year and was rewarded with her second straight girls Most Valuable Swimmer award.
Joining her on the list of award winners on the girls’ side were Nevaeh Martinez, who was named Most Improved; and Viviane Salinas, who was awarded the girls’ Team Spirit award.
On the boys’ side, Juan Gallegos and Juan Rico Perez shared the title of Most Valuable Swimmer among males.
Both qualified for the regional meet in multiple events. Gallegos competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay. Perez competed in the 200-yard medley relay, the 50-yard freestyle, and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Manuel Delgado Gaona was named the boys’ Most Improved Swimmer.
The boys’ Team Spirit award went to Christopher Rodriguez.
Head swimming coach Colleen Durham supplied the list of award winners to the Del Rio News-Herald.
