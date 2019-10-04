The cross-country season for Del Rio’s Ozlynn Urias just keeps getting better and better.
The Del Rio High School junior won her fourth meet of the season this past weekend as she crossed the finish line at the Islander Splash in Corpus Christi first in a time of 19:05.71. Her time was nine seconds faster than the next closest competitor. There were 204 runners in her race, the girls gold race.
Urias also took first at the Del Rio Invitational, the Uvalde Invitational and the Border Bash in Eagle Pass. She was also a top five finisher in Del Rio’s other two meets this season.
Her performance helped the Queens finish 14th in their division. Joining Urias on the team were Kimberly Gloria (54th, 21:08.45), Skylar Urias (83rd, 21:43), Mackenzie Pulliam (109th, 22:17.65), Camila Chavez (117th, 22:28.40), Sydney Ballard (127th, 22:45.62) and Uritzy Gonzalez (138th, 23:00.84).
Austin Westlake took first place in the gold race. Comal Canyon was second, Dripping Springs was third, Mission Sharyland was fourth and Austin Lake Travis was fifth. There were 30 teams competing in the race.
In the boys gold race, senior Itzcoatl Vazquez was the top finisher for Del Rio, taking 12th in 16:39.42. Joining Vazquez on the Rams team was Robert Moore (28th, 16:57.60), Raymon Gonzalez (36th, 17:05.25), Jakob Ortiz (81st, 17:44.75), Mikael Perez (82nd, 17:45.88), Jose Ramirez (131st, 18:20.72) and Damian Espinoza (139th, 18:26.99).
As a team, Del Rio was fourth overall. San Antonio Brandeis was first, San Antonio Johnson took second and Edinburg Vela was third. Dripping Springs took fifth.
Del Rio’s junior varsity team competed in the large high school category. The Queens took 14th as a team. Eagle Pass was first followed by Austin Bowie, Laredo United South, Austin Lake Travis and McAllen Rowe.
Ella Dyer was the top finisher for Del Rio. The freshman was 42nd overall in 22:14.73. Karla Cabello was 68th in 22:44.14. Alyssa Torres was 108th in 23:21.73. Yanez Saucedo was 117th in 23:41.46. Cassandra San Miguel was 129th in 23:54.48. Nayeli Cordova was 150th in 24:35.54. Annaliz Rustad was 216th 25:48.60.
Del Rio’s boys finished 22nd in the large high school race. Eagle Pass was first followed by Laredo Nixon, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, Edcouch Edcouch-Elsa and Laredo United South.
Marco Trujillo was the top runner for Del Rio in the large high school race. He finished 20th in 17:40.27. Nathan Lowe was 109th in 19:05.25. Mario Jimenez was 127th in 19:20.25. David Martinez was 172nd in 19:51.54. Steven Veloz was 184th in 19:58.98. Bobby Robles was 187th in 20:00.39. Miguel Gonzalez was 203rd in 20:14.18. Also competing for Del Rio was Joseph Fuentes, who finished in 20:53.13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.