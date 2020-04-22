A show of solidarity by the local public school district for its students is scheduled to take place Friday evening.
Tuesday night, the San Felipe Del Rio CISD rolled out a video announcing a “Beacon of Light” ceremony. The intent of the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, is to show students that the school district is still thinking of them as this time of uncertainty continues. The lights will remain on for one hour, according to a video released by the school district.
The plan is to turn the lights on at stadiums, playing fields, gymnasiums and classrooms to honor those students whose UIL seasons, both academic and athletic, was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gesture is dedicated to the Del Rio High School graduating class of 2020.
Despite the welcoming glow of the lights, the school district cautions that this is not an invitation for students or their families to gather at these locations. According to an email released by the school district, no students will be allowed onto any of the fields or inside any of the classrooms or gymnasiums during the Beacon of Light event.
In addition, students and their families will not be allowed to congregate around the fields or classrooms even if they practice the social distancing rules of a six-foot wide or further separation between parties.
“Students and parents will be invited to drive by,” the email read, adding that an official invitation would be posted on the school district’s official Facebook page.
The Beacon of Light event has been a popular event for school districts across the United States. School districts in Nebraska, New Mexico, Colorado, Oregon and Minnesota have held similar events under different names such as “Be the Light” or “Sign of Hope.”
In accordance with guidelines issued by the University Interscholastic League of Texas, the San Felipe Del Rio CISD initially suspended all UIL activities March 14. A Del Rio Queens softball game against Laredo LBJ was the last organized sporting activity Del Rio High student-athletes participated in locally. Two days later, UIL suspended all activities, including games and practices, until March 29.
On March 19, UIL amended its new target date to resume practices and games as May 4.
Less than one month later, on April 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced all Texas schools would remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. UIL issued a statement less than an hour later announcing all UIL-related spring activities were canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.