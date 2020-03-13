Five members of the Del Rio Queens basketball team earned spots on this year’s girls basketball all-district squads.
While this year’s Queens team fielded a variety of line-ups throughout the season due to injuries, grades and off the court reasons, the four of the five girls honored should return to the Del Rio High team next season and help improve on a district record that saw the Queens win just one game in 29-6A play during the 2019-20 season.
“With most of our team returning next year, we will look to utilize the game experience and lessons we learned this past season as a springboard for a more competitive season next year,” said Queens head coach Chris Jost. “We had a couple of major injuries to a pair of our starters in the first week of the season, and we were never able to fully recover from that. On the bright side, we had several younger players gain valuable varsity experience.”
Leading the way was sophomore Laila Betancourt. Del Rio’s sole first team selection, Betancourt averaged a double-double during district play with an average of 14 points and 13 rebounds per contest. A presence at the post position, Betancourt also showcased her ball-handling skills, speed and agility at times during the season, making her a match-up problem for other teams in the district. She was a second team selection last season.
Fellow sophomore Sydney Ballard was named to the all-district second team this season. Ballard played nearly every spot on the court including point guard and was one of the few Queens to see action in every contest during the district schedule.
Juniors Renee Villarreal and Paige Everett were named as honorable mentions. Villarreal, a strong perimeter shooter and the Queens’ top 3-pointer shooter, missed much of the district schedule with a should injury but returned late in the season to help the final stretch. Everett was promoted to the varsity squad during district play and turned into a solid rebounder, adding another big body for Del Rio to dominate the paint with.
In addition to Betancourt, Villarreal, Ballard and Everett, Jost added that he hoped to get junior Jazanay Allen back next season as well. Allen, an all-district selection her first two seasons with the Queens, missed most of this season, and the entire district schedule, due to injury.
In addition to the four athletic all-district selections, the Queens also had four academic all-district selections. They were Ballard, Villarreal, Everett and senior Kimberly Hernandez. Hernandez and Ballard were named to the academic all-district team last season.
Laredo United, Laredo United South and Laredo Alexander shared most of the individual honors in the district this season.
United junior Evelyn Quiroz was named the district’s MVP. Teammate Ariana Garza, a senior, was named Sixth Man of the Year, and coach Frank Gonzalez was named Coach of the Year.
South sophomore Angelina Lopez was named Offensive Player of the year. Her teammate, freshman Rebecca Hernandez, was named Newcomer of the Year.
Alexander senior Alysse Benavides won the Defensive Player of the Year award.
