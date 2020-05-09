As the San Felipe Del Rio CISD tries to wrap up its 2019-20 school year, its coaches and student-athletes in the district’s spring sports are trying their best to salvage a lost season.
May typically brings the Spring Sports Awards at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium. It’s there that the top student-athletes in tennis, softball, track and field, baseball, golf and student training are recognized by their respective coaches and sponsors.
However, with the school year canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coaches for those sports and some winter sports that did not get to present their awards were tasked with releasing the award winners to local media and the school district’s public relations department for announcements on the district’s various media outlets.
Over the next few days, the News-Herald will post award winners in those spring and winter sports. Award winners will be posted in print editions as well as online.
Del Rio High’s tennis program is one of only two sports that competes during the entire year, joining golf as the other sport.
Queens head coach Nolan Pritchard delivered the award winners to the News-Herald. Enrique Santillan oversees the Rams tennis players.
Dana Mijangos and William Proffit were named MVPs for the team. Proffit was also presented with the Academic Achievement Award.
Both Mijangos and Proffit were recognized as Newcomers of the Year in 2019.
Destiny Jenkins and Hector Montemayor were named Most Improved Varsity players. Jenkins was named the Queens Most Improved Junior Varsity player in 2019.
Rebekah Patiño and Rogelio Montemayor were named Most Improved Junior Varsity players.
Mariana Garcia and Ricardo Mejia were named Newcomers of the Year.
Reagan and Kennedy Treviño and Albert Flores won the Fighting Heart Awards.
