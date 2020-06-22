An angler with ties to Del Rio is hoping to build off his recent success as he sets his sights on bigger tournaments.
Fishing as a co-angler, Clarence Schwarz of Irving recently finished second at the Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine event on Lake of the Pines.
Schwarz, whose parents Vivian and Eddie still reside in Del Rio, weighed in a five-bass limit that went for 17 pounds, 2 ounces. And while it left him about three pounds short of eventual winner Austin Roach of Big Sandy, Schwarz still took home $1,079 for his efforts.
It was the first big tournament for Schwarz.
According to Schwarz, he was paired up with boater James Gaskin of Broussard, La. The duo fished near the dam on Lake of the Pines with Schwarz utilizing a Carolina rig Bush hog. Gaskin’s day wasn’t as great as Schwarz’s day as he weighed in two bass for a total of 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and finished tied for 86th overall.
Schwarz is very familiar with the waters of Lake Amistad. According to his mother, the 26-year-old has been fishing at the Texas bass factory since he was 16. And while he no longer resides in Del Rio, the lessons he learned recently helped him earn his first big payday as part of FLW’s Bass Fishing League.
“His grandfather was a fishing guide in Galveston and the rest of the family loves to fish,” Vivian said. “His dad got him into fishing tournaments so he would not go down the wrong path. When he was in college he told us, ‘I am so glad that y’all taught me to fish, so I can not ever go hungry.’ He would go to a pond to catch fish for food.”
Schwarz’s next big tournament was this weekend’s 2020 Basspro.com Bassmaster Central Open at the Arkansas River. The weigh-in was held in Muskogee, Okla. Unlike the FLW event, co-anglers only had a three-fish limit each day they compete.
Schwarz finished 32nd out of 164 co-anglers with a total weight of 7 pounds, 6 ounces. For his efforts, he took home $587.
After two days of competition, the top weight in the co-angler division belonged to Albert Hudson of Austin. He weighed in five bass over two days for 13 pounds, 4 ounces. Hudson and 11 other anglers will compete for the co-angler title today.
According to Vivian, Clarence also has a YouTube channel called “thelifeofclarence” that chronicles his adventures on the water and music videos.
Clarence is also married. He and his wife Tabi are expecting another little angler in the family around Thanksgiving.
