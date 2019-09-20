Del Rio’s district opener didn’t go the way the Queens had hoped.
At Laredo United, Del Rio couldn’t get going in the first set, fought tough throughout the second set, and couldn’t keep up in the third set as the Queens volleyball team fell 3-0 to the Lady Longhorns.
United won 25-9, 25-22, 25-12. Del Rio drops to 13-14 on the season and 0-1 in district play.
United improved to 2-0 in District 29-6A.
Seniors Kyndal Gladson and Sara Martinez did their best to anchor the front line. Gladson finished with 10 kills, a block and an assist. Martinez had eight kills, six blocks and four assists.
Bertha Faz and Leyra Alzugaray each had two kills as well. Faz also had three assists.
Kassy Vilchez added four blocks.
Jessika White led the defensive effort from the back row. The libero had eight points off serve, 14 digs and two assists.
Sofia Zarazua served up five points and had 13 digs.
Ashley Mtanous led the team with 13 points and had five digs.
Emily Garcia served up seven points, had 12 digs and one assist.
Jaleen Perez added three points and 10 digs.
In other district action, Laredo LBJ (1-1) defeated Eagle Pass (0-2) 3-0, and Laredo Alexander (2-0) beat Laredo Nixon (0-2) 3-0. Laredo United South was idle Tuesday. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to face Alexander on Friday.
Del Rio returns to action Saturday when they host the Laredo LBJ Lady Wolves at 1 p.m. at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium. Sub-varsity begins at noon.
