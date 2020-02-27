Del Rio's own Ray Hanselman is set to challenge the best in the world as part of the field of this year's Bassmaster Classic.
The kickoff to the 2020 BASS season, this year’s Classic will be held in Lake Guntersville in Alabama beginning March 6.
This will be the first time Hanselman competes at the Classic. He missed qualifying for the event in 2018, but finished 29th in 2019 to earn a spot in the 50th running of the most prestigious bass fishing tournament in the world.
The last time he was at Lake Guntersville, he finished 12th.
“It’s on the Tennessee River so water fluoridation this time of year is huge. If the water gets high and muddy it will make it tough, but it’s a grass lake and has big fish so I like my odds,” Hanselman said via Facebook Messenger this morning.
