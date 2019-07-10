Del Rio gets one more shot at winning a Little League baseball championship this week.
The Del Rio Little League 9-11-year-old all-stars are in the finals of the Texas West Section 3 9-11-year-old Baseball Tournament at the Val Verde County Sports Complex.
The team was scheduled to face McAllister Park-American Monday night. If Del Rio won, then the “if necessary” game would be played Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the complex.
McAllister Park won the first meeting between the two teams on Saturday, 12-1. The game was close until McAllister Park broke loose for nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Del Rio didn’t score its run until the sixth inning. Aydin Torres led off with a single and was replaced on the base paths by Tyler Madera. Madera made his way around the bases and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Madera was the only other Del Rio player to notch a hit against McAllister Park. C.J. Mireles, Matt Sandoval and Alex Richter also reached base via walks, and Mason Hanselman was able to reach base via an error, but none of the base runners translated into runs.
The tournament began on Friday with four teams in action – Del Rio, Uvalde, Wall and McAllister Park-American.
Del Rio began its tournament run with a 12-6 win over Uvalde Friday night.
Diego Rosales had a two-run home run in the second inning to kick off the scoring.
Del Rio then scored four more runs in the third inning. Jr. Bustamante and Will Mitchell each had RBIs in the inning as Torres, Bustamante, Sandoval and Richter each scored in the outburst.
Del Rio tacked on five more runs to its total in the fourth inning.
Bustamante, Hanselman, Mitchell and Mireles each brought in a run in the fourth.
Del Rio’s final run came in the fifth inning as Sergio Cedillo reached on a dropped third strike and was replaced on the base paths by Richter. He would eventually score on an errant throw by the Uvalde catcher.
In the late game Friday, McAllister Park shutout Wall, 13-0. The game ended in four innings via the run rule as McAllister Park’s pitchers held Wall to no hits and two base runners via walks.
In the late game Saturday, Wall outlasted a short-handed, but still game Uvalde team, 14-5, to eliminate Uvalde from the tournament.
All of Uvalde’s runs came in the second inning. Wall was able to close out the contest with a seven-run sixth inning and advance to the finals of the elimination bracket where they would meet Del Rio for the right to face McAllister Park again.
Sunday night, Wall came out swinging and jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, chasing starting pitcher Sandoval after just 23 pitches. Mitchell came on in relief and threw the next four innings as he did his best to keep Wall at bay.
Del Rio countered Wall’s two runs in the first inning with nine runs of its own in the bottom of the first. Bustamante had the big blow, a two-run double, as Del Rio pounded out five hits and took advantage of three walks and an error to plate their runs.
Del Rio scored six more runs in the bottom of the second inning to put some extra distance between them and Wall. Richter had a two-run single as did Torres. Sandoval also drove in a run for Del Rio in the second.
Del Rio’s final run came in the bottom of the fifth as Cedillo reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a single by Sandoval.
Louie Faz came and finished up pitching duties for Del Rio, aided by a slick 6-3-5 double play that handed Wall its first two outs before a fly-out to centerfield brought an end to Del Rio’s 16-9 win.
