Del Rio High’s varsity girls track and field team have added two more championship plaques to their trophy case this month.
The team took first place at the Hawk Relays held at Canyon High School on Feb. 22 and then followed that with a first place showing at the HS Bear Relays at Bastrop High this past weekend.
Only the top six finishers in each event earned points for their schools, and Del Rio had plenty of those at each of the meets.
For the Bears Relays results, times and distances were only listed for the top six finishers in each event. Full results were available for the Hawk relays.
100 Meters
Del Rio had three top six finishers at the Hawk Relays led by Myla Tabora, who was second in 13.17 seconds. Paityn Mashburn was fourth in 13.41 seconds, and Nataly Gonzalez was sixth in 13.51 seconds.
Del Rio did not have a top six finisher in the 100 meters at the Bear Relays.
200 Meters
Eliana Rodriguez was eighth at the Hawk Relays in 30.86 seconds. Kalissa Mckechnie was 10th in 31.22 seconds.
Del Rio did not have a top six finisher in the 200 meters at the Bear Relays.
400 Meters
Yanez Saucedo was fourth in the 400 meters at the Hawk Relays in 1:05.83. Mckechnie was sixth in 1:08.53, and Celeste Montes was eighth in 1:09.36.
Del Rio did not have a top six finisher in the 400 meters at the Bear Relays.
800 Meters
Jecleen Castañeda took fourth in the 800 meters at the Hawk Relays in 2:43.27. Mackenzie Pulliam was seventh in 2:49.99
At the Bear Relays, Kimberly Gloria took first in 2:25.28.
1600 Meters
At the Hawk Relays, Ozlynn Urias was first in 5:24.59. Camila Chavez took third in 5:45.51, and Pulliam was eighth in 6:20.14.
At the Bear Relays, Gloria was third in 5:48.21.
3200 Meters
At the Hawk Relays, Urias was first in 12:50.65, Jecleen Castañeda was fourth in 12:53.84, and Skylar Urias was seventh in 13:28.59.
At the Bear Relays, Chavez was second in 12:49.45.
100 Meter Hurdles
At the Hawk Relays, Sabrina Williams took first in 15.41 seconds while Kyndal Gladson was third in 17.81 seconds.
At the Bear Relays, the duo went 1-2 as Williams was first in 15.73 seconds and Gladson was second in 17.42 seconds.
300 Meter Hurdles
At the Hawk Relays, Williams took first in 47.68 seconds. Gladson was fifth in 51.01 seconds.
At the Bear Relays, Williams was also first, crossing the finish line in 49.26 seconds.
400-Meter Relays
At the Hawk Relays, Del Rio was second in a time of 51.68 seconds. Competing were Nataly Gonzalez, Mashburn, Alixta Blanco and Tabora.
Del Rio did not place at the Bear Relays.
800 Meter Relays
At the Hawk Relays, Del Rio was second in 1:52.10. Competing were Eliana Rodriguez, Sydney Ballard, Blanco and Tabora.
At the Bear Relays, Del Rio was fourth in 1:53.30. Competing were Tabora, Blanco, Ballard and Clarisa Elizondo.
1600 Meter Relays
At the Hawk Relays, Del Rio was third in 4:22.07. The team featured Montes, Williams, Saucedo and Gladson.
At the Bear Relays, Del Rio was also third in 4:18.39. The team included Williams, Gladson, Ballard and Saucedo.
Long Jump
At the Hawk Relays, Gladson took first place with a leap of 15 feet, 11 inches. Gonzalez was fourth at 14 feet, 2 inches, and Tabora was ninth at 12 feet, 10 inches.
Del Rio did not place at the Bear Relays.
Shot Put
At the Hawk Relays, Dulceamor Guajardo was first with a throw of 40 feet, 8 ½ inches. Kimberly Hernandez was fourth with a throw of 32 feet, and Saria Rodriguez was fifth with a throw of 31 feet, 2 ½ inches.
At the Bear Relays, Guajardo took first again, hitting 38 feet, 8 ½ inches. Hernandez was fourth at 34 feet.
Discus
At the Hawk Relays, Guajardo swept the throwing events by taking first with a throw of 107 feet, 2 inches. Rodriguez was second at 102 feet, 6 inches, and Hernandez was sixth at 98 feet, 9 inches.
At the Bear Relays, Guajardo was second with a throw of 114 feet, 7 inches. Hernandez was fifth at 99 feet, 9 inches.
Triple Jump
At the Hawk Relays, Gonzalez was third with a leap of 30 feet, 11 inches. Eliana Rodriguez was seventh at 28 feet, 9 inches.
Del Rio did not place at the Bear Relays.
High Jump
At the Hawk Relays, Mashburn took first by clearing a height of 4 feet, 10 inches. Ballard was second after clearing the same height in more attempts.
At the Bear Relays, Ballard was third after clearing a height of 4 feet, 8 inches. Gladson was sixth after clearing 4 feet, 6 inches.
Pole Vault
At the Hawk Relays, Andrea Zamarripa tied for fourth after clearing the bar at 8 feet, 6 inches.
At the Bear Relays, she was second after clearing a height of 9 feet.
