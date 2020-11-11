The Del Rio High cross-country program was represented at Tuesday’s Class 6A, Region IV Cross-Country Meet by the varsity girls team and by boys team member Marco Trujillo. Running for Del Rio’s girls were Ozlynn Urias, Kimberly Gloria, Camila Chavez, Mackenzie Pulliam, Skylar Urias, Sydney Ballard and Alyssa Torres. Ozlynn Urias, pictured center left, qualified for the state meet by finishing among the top 10 runners not affiliated with a state-qualifying team. She was 15th overall in the race.
Del Rio High School senior Ozlynn Urias qualified for the Class 6A Girls Cross-Country Meet after finishing 15th at Tuesday's Class 6A, Region IV Girls Cross-Country Meet in Corpus Christi. This will be Urias' third trip to state in four years.
Not even a pandemic could stop Del Rio’s annual quest to reach the state cross-country meet.
Del Rio High senior Ozlynn Urias will represent Del Rio at the final UIL meet of the year in Round Rock as she finished 15th overall at the Class 6A, Region IV Girls Cross-Country Meet at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a time of 19:44.15 Tuesday morning. She was a part of the top 10 finishers not affiliated with a state-qualifying team, earning her a spot at the Class 6A State Girls Cross-Country Meet Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
