Not even a pandemic could stop Del Rio’s annual quest to reach the state cross-country meet.

Del Rio High senior Ozlynn Urias will represent Del Rio at the final UIL meet of the year in Round Rock as she finished 15th overall at the Class 6A, Region IV Girls Cross-Country Meet at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a time of 19:44.15 Tuesday morning. She was a part of the top 10 finishers not affiliated with a state-qualifying team, earning her a spot at the Class 6A State Girls Cross-Country Meet Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

