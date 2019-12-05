It took a strong second half rally, but the Rams basketball team picked up its first win since before the Thanksgiving break.
Del Rio rallied from a 39-34 halftime deficit to beat Somerset, 60-59, Tuesday night at Somerset. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and upped the Rams record to 2-5 overall.
The two teams came out running and gunning in the first quarter, ending the period tied 21-21. In the second quarter, however, Somerset was able to limit Del Rio’s offensive attack and grabbed a 39-34 lead by halftime.
Del Rio slowly started clawing its way back in the third quarter, outscoring Somerset 14-10, to trim the lead to just one, 49-48, headed into the fourth quarter.
The Rams did just enough to pick up the win, outscoring Somerset down the stretch, 12-10, to secure the one-point win.
Three Rams scored in double digits led by Luis Arteaga’s 17 points. Cesar Gavia had 14 points and Sebastian Sanchez added 13 points though all but two of his points came in the first half.
Gavia was the Rams’ scoring leader in the fourth quarter, accounting for eight of Del Rio’s 12 points in the final stanza.
Jacob Villanueva had six points, Aiden Huerta and Eli Webster each had three points, Frankie Avendaño had two points, and Mariano Chapa and Nicolas Rivera rounded out the scoring with one point each.
Del Rio is scheduled to travel to Abilene this weekend for the Raising Cane’s Key City Classic. The Rams’ next home game will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, when they host the Laredo Nixon Mustangs at 6:30 p.m.
