Editor’s note: This feature will take a look back at some of the favorite sporting moments as recommended by Del Rio News-Herald readers. To submit a game, or sporting event, please go online and visit facebook.com/DRNHSports and post your favorite moment and a comment about why it was your favorite.
The Game: Del Rio Queens at Laredo Alexander in a District 29-5A girls basketball game
The Place: Laredo Alexander High School’s gymnasium
The Date: January 19, 2010
“On a night when the shots just weren’t falling, sophomore Jazmin Torres hit two of the biggest of her life.”
This game was submitted by Tracey Ferguson. “When Jazmin Briana Torres hit a game winning three pointer from half court to beat Laredo Alexander for the first time on their home court!”
Under former girls basketball head coach Bric Turner, the Del Rio Queens were a fixture in the Texas high school playoffs. Despite coaching at Del Rio for just two years, Turner led the Queens to a 52-16 record, a pair of second place finishes in District 29-5A and appearances in the Area round each season.
He also led Del Rio to its first girls basketball playoff win in 12 years.
During his tenure in Del Rio, there was one team that always seemed to be the Queens’ greatest nemesis - the Laredo Alexander Lady Bulldogs. Clad in blue and gold, the Lady Bulldogs always seemed to have Del Rio’s number.
But in 2009-10, Del Rio was having its own season to remember.
The Queens came into the game 21-5 and unbeaten in district play at 7-0. Led by eventual 1,000-point scorer Rachel Green and all-district performers Jessica Alvarez, Ferguson and Jazmin Torres, as well as eventual newcomer of the year Mattie Turner, the Queens were really the team to beat in 29-5A.
However, Laredo Alexander at home was nearly untouchable. The Lady Dawgs hadn’t tasted defeat in front of the home crowd in 35 games and were ready to hand Del Rio its first district loss.
With both teams playing suffocating defense, points came at a premium. Alexander led for much of the first half until Torres knocked down a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the half to lift Del Rio to a 20-18 advantage at the break.
Del Rio found the going even tougher in the second half, hitting only three shots from the field, but the Queens also shot 80 percent from the free throw line and trailed by only two points, 28-26, going into the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer from Green kicked off a wild fourth quarter that included a sequence that many Alexander basketball fans still talk about.
“Tied 33-33, Del Rio had the ball with 19.6 seconds remaining and set up for the final shot. Alexander’s defense smothered the Queens and didn’t allow any of Del Rio’s players to get a good look at the basket.
“Alexander was able to knock the ball loose, but officials ruled it was still the Queens’ ball with 2.1 seconds left in the game.”
That set up Torres’ shining moment.
“Del Rio inbounded the ball to Torres who let fly her shot from near the jump circle at half court. The ball sailed through the air, smacked the backboard and dropped through the cylinder as the buzzer sounded to touch off a celebration on Del Rio’s bench and send a shockwave of disappointment through the Alexander side.”
Del Rio beat Alexander, 36-33, and went on to finish 12-2 in district, one game behind San Antonio Southwest.
