Del Rio High’s tennis team is a young squad, but the hope is a tough non-district schedule will have it ready for district play.
The team opened the fall season with a spot in the Fredericksburg Team Tournament. Del Rio was 1-3 in the tournament. Only one senior, Hector Montemayor, competed in the tournament. Aside from two juniors, the rest of the team was comprised of freshmen and sophomores.
The toughest team Del Rio faced was Abilene Wylie. The eventual tournament champions shutout Del Rio, 19-0. None of the matches went beyond two sets, and Wylie did not drop a game in 18 of the 40 sets they won.
The closest a Del Rio player came to winning their match was sophomore William Profitt who went toe-to-toe with Wylie’s Courtney Holmes, a state finalist in each of the last two seasons.
Holmes won, 6-3, 7-5, but Del Rio head coach Nolan Pritchard said Profitt was able to hold his own and gave Holmes everything he could.
Del Rio was also shutout by Midland High, 12-0.
The girls doubles team of sophomore Andrea Cervera and junior Lizzett Hernandez posted the best match results, losing 8-6. In girls singles, Mariana Garcia also came close to grabbing a win for Del Rio, falling 5-3.
Del Rio battled against Calallen before losing, 13-6.
The boys singles division earned four wins for Del Rio. Proffit won 8-5, Monetmayor won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4; sophomore Arturo Diego Garza won handily, 8-1; and freshman Albert Flores won, 8-3.
In boys doubles, Proffit and Montemayor teamed up to win in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.
In girls doubles, Hernandez and Cervera won in a tiebreaker. After losing the first set, 6-4, they won the second set, 6-2. They then won the third set, 10-6.
Del Rio’s lone team win came against the Clemens JV team. Del Rio won, 11-4.
Proffit won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1. Montemayor also won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1. Flores needed a third set to earn his win. He won the first set, 6-4, and then dropped the second set 7-5. He bounced back and took the third set, 10-8.
In girls singles, four of the Queens earned wins.
Sophomore Dana Mijangos won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0. Hernandez also won by the same score over her opponent. Sophomore Destiny Jenkins won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1. Junior Lexi Esquivel also won, 8-1.
Proffit and Montemayor won in boys doubles in three sets. They dropped the first set, 3-5, but then won the second set, 6-0, before taking the deciding set, 10-1.
Del Rio swept the girls doubles division, winning all three matches.
Mijangos and sophomore Kennedy Treviño won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-0. Esquivel and sophomore Reagan Treviño won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2. Hernandez and Cervera also won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.
Del Rio also picked up the win in mixed doubles as Garza and Garcia won in straight sets without dropping a game.
The Rams and Queens were scheduled to return to action this weekend when they traveled to Uvalde to face San Antonio Harlan.
