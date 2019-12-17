Injuries continue to hamper the Queens basketball team, but you wouldn’t be able to tell based on their performance this past weekend.
Del Rio finished third in the silver bracket of the Navarro Tournament, finishing the three-day tournament 3-2 overall. That run helped move Del Rio’s overall record to 7-8.
The Queens kicked off tournament play on Thursday with a pair of wins.
In the first game, Del Rio beat Seguin in come-from-behind fashion, 56-46. The star of the show turned out to be Laila Betancourt, as she scored 30 points to lead Del Rio to the win. Nat Gonzalez added 11 points, six steals and three assists, and Sydney Ballard had eight points. Renee Salas was also a contributor to the win, scoring three points and dishing out eight assists.
The Queens earned their second win of the day when they beat Austin Juan Navarro, 49-27.
Again, it was Betancourt leading the way as the sophomore scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Salas had six points and five steals, Mallory Polanco had six points, Ballard had five points and three assists, and Diana Diaz had five points. Kim Hernandez added two points and six rebounds.
Friday proved to be a little tougher for Del Rio as the Queens dropped a pair of close games on the second day of competition.
The first loss was a 43-38 defeat to Somerset. Betancourt had 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Gonzalez had seven points.
Del Rio took on Cuero next and the Queens battled the team to overtime where they lost by two, 38-36.
Betancourt notched another double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Gonzalez had six points, and Victoria Menchaca had five points.
On the final day of competition, rallied to beat Wimberly, 47-41. Down 24-20 at halftime, the Queens outscored Wimberly 27-17 in the second half to take third in the silver bracket.
According to head coach Chris Jost, the Queens were down four ball handlers due to injury by the time the final game came around, but the Queens leaned heavily on post player Betancourt and forward Ballard to carry much of the load. Ballard played the point guard role and scored nine points and committee just one turnover. Betancourt wrapped up her strong tournament showing with 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Polanco had a strong all-around game with three points, three steals, six rebounds and six assists.
Del Rio kicked off its busy week of basketball with a win at Brooks Academy on Tuesday. Nayeli Torres had 10 points and Halle Bryant had four points in the win.
The Queens return to the road today as they travel to San Antonio to face Madison at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.