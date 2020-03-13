Del Rio’s Dulceamor Guajardo isn’t done with powerlifting just yet.
The senior finished fourth at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s Region V, Division I Championships in the 259-pound weight class and advanced to the state meet in Waco March 21.
Guajardo finished the meet with a total weight lifted of 1,070 pounds. She squatted 405 pounds, bench pressed 225 pounds and deadlifted 440 pounds. That deadlift total set the new regional record for the deadlift in her weight class.
According to head coach David Gomez, her weight total exceeded the amount needed to qualify for the state meet. She missed out on a regional title by 120 pounds.
This was Guajardo’s first year to compete in powerlifting. One of the top throwers in the region, Guajardo was a manager for the team for one meet before deciding to officially join the team. She has finished near the top at every powerlifting meet she’s competed in this year, aided by her routine of repeating the phrase “I am strong and I am brave” over and over again before and during a lift.
“It’s my coping mechanism,” Guajardo said.
Guajardo wasn’t the only lifter from Del Rio to compete over the weekend.
Junior Mia Ortiz finished 20th in the region in the 165-pound weight class. Her total weight lifted of 810 pounds left her just 15 pounds shy of qualifying for the state meet.
Ortiz squatted 330 pounds, bench pressed 165 pounds and deadlifted 315 pounds.
Senior Litzylaisha Sanchez bowed out of the meet early due to a knee injury.
Gomez had nothing but praise for all three of his lifters.
“I’m very proud of all three girls. They had a long season, lots of practices, early mornings and over five meets worth of maxing out. They never complained, never made excuses. They just kept grinding. They competed with everything they had to the very last attempt. You can’t coach that. That was in their DNA,” Gomez said. “They have set the standard of Queens Power. They’re a great example to our future lifters and have helped lay a great foundation that our program will build off of and for that I’m extremely grateful.”
