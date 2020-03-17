At least the Queens softball team will go on hiatus with a bang.
As the word that all UIL-sanctioned activities, academic and athletic including games and practices, would be suspended for two weeks beginning March 16 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Del Rio Queens and Laredo LBJ Lady Wolves softball teams were ready to do battle in what would be one of the last UIL events in the state Friday night.
Del Rio rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat LBJ, 9-1, and pick up its first district win of the season.
LBJ scored its only run in the top of the first inning thanks to a single and error. The one-run lead would remain until Del Rio came to bat in the bottom of the third.
Del Rio was able to load the bases with one before Laila Blanco ripped a single to centerfield. Alexis Salinas, Mallory Polanco and America Dehoyos all scored on the play, and the Queens pulled ahead 3-1.
The lead grew to 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning after Kelly Smith roped a double and drove in Angel Maldonado, who reached on a single, and Salinas, who also singled.
The Queens continued to score in bunches, picking up four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to build the lead to 9-1.
The barrage began with Alyssa Gonzalez doubling to left field. A bunt by Desi Rodriguez put two Queens on base, but then a double to right field by Gisselle Valdez cleared the bases and made the score 7-1.
A walk to Jada Bishop brought up Maldonado who smashed a double to left to bring home Valdez and up the lead to 8-1. After a line drive out, Bishop would score on an error by the LBJ second baseman to increase Del Rio’s lead to 9-1.
Maldonado finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Gonzalez, Valdez and Salinas each had two hits while Valdez had two RBIs. Blanco finished 1-for-4 but had three RBIs.
Gonzalez went the distance on the mound for the Queens, throwing seven innings and allowing one run on seven hits and five walks. She also struck out seven.
The Queens opened their district schedule Tuesday, March 9, when they traveled to Laredo to face the United Lady Longhorns.
The Queens were held to two runs on four hits as they lost to United, 8-2.
Ari Alcaraz, Smith, Gonzalez and Rodriguez each had a hit for Del Rio. Gonzalez drove in both of Del Rio’s runs on a double in the fourth inning that plated Alcaraz and Smith.
The Queens, and the rest of the state of Texas’ athletics, will be on hiatus for the next two weeks out of precaution regarding the coronavirus.
