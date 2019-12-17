Del Rio’s Jesus “Panterita” Martinez is one step closer to another national title and a spot in the US Olympic boxing program.
Martinez won his first fight at the USA Boxing Youth National Championships in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday. Martinez defeated Glenn Grisby of Cleveland, Ohio by unanimous decision to advance to the quarterfinals of the Junior Male 119-pound division.
Martinez will next face Dario Villegas of Muscatine, Iowa. Villegas is the No. 2 ranked fighter in the Junior Male 119-pound division. If Martinez wins, he would next fight Friday at noon against either Eric Martinez of Reading, Penn., or Emmanuel Carrillo of Texas. Carrillo is the No. 3 ranked fighter in the division.
Martinez and Villegas are scheduled to fight Thursday at 6 p.m., but an exact time for their bought is unknown. Online streaming for the fights will begin at 6 p.m. All fights can be found online at https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Boxing/2019-USA-Boxing-Nationals-Live-Stream
The announcement as to which ring Martinez will fight in won’t be made until either Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. He will fight as part of the 6 p.m. group, though.
Despite being the shorter fighter, Martinez was dominant in his victory over Grisby. Fighting out of the blue corner, Martinez used his speed to keep his opponent off balance and land shots where he pleased almost at will. Multiple times Martinez sent Grisby to one knee and nearly put him through the ropes on two occasions.
Martinez wasn’t the only Del Rio fighter in action at the nationals.
In the Youth Male 132-pound division, Del Rio’s Jacob Coronado lost to Floyd Schofield of Austin by decision Tuesday. Coronado appeared to be the more aggressive fighter in the second and third rounds, but he was hampered by a bloody nose he suffered in the first round.
In the Intermediate Male 85-pound division, Del Rio’s Giancarlo Rodriguez lost to Andrew Corona of Phoenix, Az., by unanimous decision Wednesday.
Del Rio’s Giovanni Pascacio also won on Wednesday, winning his fight against Alberto Moreno of Laredo in the Pee Wee Male 55-pound division. According to Pascacio’s father and trainer, Salvador Pascacio, Giovanni wasn’t registered for the event, so his fight was more of an exhibition. He does not have another scheduled opponent, but Salvador said he was trying to arrange a fight against the semifinals winner.
Del Rio still has one more representative who has not entered the ring at the nationals let. Alexis Landa is scheduled to fight Friday at noon against Faith Mendez of Reading, Penn., as part of the Youth Female 125-pound division.
