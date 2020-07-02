Del Rio High School’s summer workout and conditioning camps are taking a short break thanks to UIL.
The San Felipe Del Rio CISD issued a release Thursday citing the state’s University Interscholastic League’s (UIL) call for districts to temporarily suspend their summer workouts, practices and instruction. Based on that information, the district said it would follow UIL’s guidance and temporarily suspend its summer strength and conditioning program beginning Friday.
However, the program is scheduled to resume Monday, July 13 for those coaches, students and personnel “provided that they are in excellent health, are not experiencing any COVID-19-related symptoms, and have not been exposed to any individual who is experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms,” the release said.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD Athletic Director Ric Smith said the district had already planned not to have workouts from July 3 to July 8, in conjunction with UIL’s non-activity days and the Fourth of July holiday.
“We thought another two days off would not hurt our kids and might help our community in the process. We plan to resume workouts July 13,” Smith said.
School districts across Texas were permitted by UIL to begin summer workouts June 8. While many of them did so, many of them have since either canceled or suspended workouts due to a positive COVID test or out of precaution due to the rising number of positive cases in their area.
Some of the school districts that suspended their summer workouts prior to UIL’s recommendation included Dallas ISD, San Antonio ISD, Mart ISD, Sinton ISD and Ysleta ISD. Sixteen schools in central Texas have also suspended their summer workout programs.
Del Rio High began its program June 15. The program used daily temperature checks, social distancing, masks and regular sanitation of equipment to help protect attendees and school district personnel assigned to oversee the program.
The move to suspend the program was not done in response to the Del Rio City Council’s move Tuesday to prohibit adult and youth sports, including camps and tournaments, as part of the latest amendment to the city of Del Rio’s local disaster declaration ordinance.
