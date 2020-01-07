District play has arrived for the Del Rio Queens basketball team, but Laredo United proved to be a tough opponent.
According to Queens head coach Chris Jost, the United Lady Longhorns utilized their press to suffocate Del Rio into a 41-13 disadvantage after three quarters. The Queens were able to bounce back in the fourth, but by then the damage had already been done and Del Rio dropped its district opener, 49-26, Friday night in Laredo.
Del Rio falls to 8-10 on the season and 0-1 in district play. United improves to 2-0 in District 29-6A.
Laila Betancourt continued her stellar season, leading Del Rio with 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Sydney Ballard had two points and three assists. Eliana Rodriguez had three points, Nataly Gonzalez and Page Everett each had two points, Celeste Cantu and Joselyn Gonzalez each had one point, and Mallory Polanco contributed with five rebounds.
Laredo United South was the only district team not in action over the weekend. As for the rest of District 29-6A, Laredo Alexander also improved to 2-0 with a big win over Laredo Nixon, 75-46. Nixon dropped to 0-2 with the loss.
Laredo LBJ picked up its first district win of the young campaign with a 55-21 win over Eagle Pass. It was just LBJ’s sixth win overall this season. Eagle Pass dropped to 0-2 with the loss.
Del Rio will get to spend the Christmas holiday at home, but the Queens will be back in action this coming weekend as they are once again on the road, this time heading to Boerne for the Boerne ISD Holiday Classic.
Del Rio is scheduled to play two games on Friday. First they’ll face San Antonio Christian at 10:30 a.m., and then Del Rio will take on Boerne Champion at 3 p.m.
On Saturday the Queens are scheduled to play Boerne High at 9 a.m., and then New Braunfels Canyon at 4:30 p.m.
Following the Christmas holidays, Del Rio will get to play in front of the home fans once again when they host Hondo on Monday, Dec. 30, at the Carl P. Guys Memorial Gymnasium. Freshmen and junior varsity will play at noon followed by the varsity squad at 1:30 p.m.
The Hondo game will be the final non-district game for the Queens. They’ll return to district competition on Friday, Jan. 3, when they host the Laredo LBJ Lady Wolves at Guys Gym. Freshmen and JV will play at 1 p.m. followed by varsity at 2:30 p.m.
