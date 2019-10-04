Del Rio tennis’ postseason fate is in their court now.
The team split a pair of district matches against Laredo Alexander and Laredo LBJ, and according to Queens head tennis coach Nolan Pritchard those results set up a “win and you’re in” scenario for Del Rio this weekend.
“We have a showdown on Friday at home versus United South for a spot in the playoffs,” Pritchard said.
Del Rio hosts United South at the Lillie Castellano Tennis Complex at Del Rio High School at 4 p.m. It’s the final regularly scheduled match for Del Rio for the fall season.
Del Rio found the going rough against Laredo Alexander, losing to the Bulldogs 17-2.
Del Rio’s only wins against Alexander came in girls singles and girls doubles. Reagan Treviño won in three sets. She dropped the first set, 3-6, but then roared back to win the second set, 6-4. In the third set, Treviño took control, winning 10-4, to take the match.
In girls doubles, the team of Andrea Cervera and Lexi Esquivel won their match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.
Del Rio also had a tough time against Laredo LBJ, but the Rams and Queens were able to pick up the win, 11-8. The team earned three wins a piece in boys and girls singles as well as two wins in both boys and girls doubles and took the mixed doubles match as well.
In boys singles, William Proffit won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0. Ricardo Mejia also won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3; and Arturo Diego won 6-2, 6-1.
In girls singles, Mariana Garcia won 6-1, 6-3; Kennedy Treviño won 6-3, 6-2; and Reagan Treviño won, 6-2, 6-1.
In boys doubles, Proffit and Mejia teamed up to win, 6-2, 6-3. The 6-2, 6-3 was the same score the team of Diego and Cody Montemayor also won by.
In girls doubles, Garcia and Dana Mijangos took down their opponent, 6-2, 6-2; and the Treviño’s teamed up to win in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.
In mixed doubles, it was the team of Rivera and Lizzy Hernandez that earned the win over their LBJ opponents. They dropped the first set, 4-6, but then took the second set, 6-1, before closing things out with an 11-9 win in the third set.
