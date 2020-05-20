A pair of seniors were honored as the Del Rio High School’s powerlifters of the year.
Dulceamor Guajardo and Alejandro Flores were recognized by the program’s coaches as the top female and male lifter for the 2019-20 season.
For Flores, this is the second time he’s been honored as lifter of the year. This is Guajardo’s first time earning the honor and her first year in the program.
Both athletes saw their season come to an early end when UIL postponed all athletic and academic competitions March 13 before eventually canceling the season just over a month later.
Flores had qualified for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association’s Region V meet in the 198-pound weight class. It was the second time in his high school career he’d qualified for the regional meet.
This season Flores, the team’s captain, placed in the top three at four meets including taking first place twice.
Guajardo made the most of her only year in the powerlifting program.
The track and field standout, and former cross-country runner and basketball player, placed fourth at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s Region V, Division I Championships in the 259-pound weight class to advance to the state meet in Waco.
At the regional meet, Guajardo set a new regional record in the deadlift for her weight class with a 440-pounds lift. She finished the meet with a total weight lifted of 1,070 pounds.
Guajardo’s efforts in powerlifting this season helped her earn the title of Del Rio High School’s Female Athlete of the Year.
Del Rio qualified a total of five lifters for the boys’ and girls’ regional meets.
