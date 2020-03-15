The next wave of postponements in the wake of coronavirus concerns has arrived for the San Felipe Del Rio CISD.
Late Friday afternoon, UIL announced that it planned to postpone all sanctioned events, athletic and academic, non-district and district, beginning Monday and through at least March 29.
The statement read, “To support the health and safety of our students and communities, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) is suspending all UIL sanctioned contests due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Texas. Effective March 16, all UIL interscholastic competition is suspended through March 29.
“Rehearsals and practices may be held at the discretion of the local school district.
“‘We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. ‘We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.’
“As this is a fluid situation, the UIL will continue to follow the direction of state and local officials to monitor this situation and will make additional announcements as needed. Please continue to check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates.”
UIL’s announcement follows on the heels of the latest update from the local public school district, which was issued Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. The release stated that the district was suspending all non-essential travel to supporting events, UIL academics and any large group gatherings including extracurricular activities or other academic activities such as college entrance exam testing until further notice.
The school district scuttled all sub-varsity competition Thursday afternoon. Throughout the day other entities, such as the Texas High School Powerlifting Association, began announcing the postponement of upcoming events.
UIL had already announced the postponement of the state boys basketball tournament as well as the state robotics competition and cx debate tournament.
