Tucked away in a small gym built onto the American GI Forum, Jesus Martinez III wipes sweat away from his forehead as he works a blue heavy bag.
Hip-hop music blares as Martinez slams his gloved fists into the bag, smashing heavy rights and lefts into the body of the bag before snapping off sharp hooks and uppercuts to the upper part of the bag. Every so often, Martinez’s trainer calls out and the young man hits the floor and knocks out 10 quick push-ups without stopping. He’s quickly back on his feet and back to smashing the bag.
The scene repeats itself over and over again, but every time Martinez shows no sign of fatigue or boredom. He never once complains nor rolls his eyes, a sign that this 14-year-old from Del Rio isn’t here to show off or simply go through the motions. He’s here to work and it’s that work ethic that has carried him to the top of his game and, in the eyes of his family, hopefully to the next stage of his fighting career.
Martinez, who fights under the moniker of “Panterita” or “Little Panther”, has been boxing since he was eight years old, but his mother Eunice Martinez said his path to the ring was created in the generations before him.
“My father-in-law started training my husband and his brothers when they were younger. I still have his fighter’s card,” Eunice said. “My son started boxing as something to do for fun. He grew up playing soccer and was one of the fastest kids out there. But boxing has always been a part of our family. We used to train out of our backyard, and he started joining them when he was five or six. He was just born into boxing.”
Eunice said Jesus had 10 fights under his belt before he experienced his first loss. He said those first fights were just from natural ability and without any formal and dedicated training.
“They took me to my first boxing match and I thought I was just going there to watch. I wound up fighting and after that I liked it,” Jesus said. “I started training in boxing and after a year passed I learned to love boxing even more.”
While his family’s life was in Del Rio, Martinez’s parents knew his boxing career needed a bigger city if he was to find true success. Five years ago they packed up everything they had in three days and moved to San Antonio to chase a dream.
“Five years ago, there wasnt a place for him to train here. We had to go to Acuña to find a proper gym. We had all we could ever want, and we gave it up to help him succeed. There has been a lot of sacrifice, a lot of rough days and nights, but we have always tried to remain positive because you have to be positive to receive positivity back,” Eunice said. “We’ve been blessed in some areas to receive help from sponsors for things like hotels, flights and fees. This ring he works out in cost $6,000, and we paid for that ourselves. The way we look at it is that it’s not a waste, but an investment. I believe that all of this – the good and the bad – has been for a greater purpose.”
The Martinez family returned to Del Rio about six months ago. Now, Jesus fights under the banner of the 3 Martinez Boxing Company with his father Jesus Jr. and his uncles Arturo Martinez and Venny Martinez as his trainers. They privately train other fighters and may open their facility to the public soon, but Eunice said the focus is on Panterita and his career right now.
“We’re doing this for all the generations of fighters who have wanted this. Ultimately, his goal is to be Del Rio’s first world champion,” Eunice said.
Martinez’s career began with him fighting at 55 pounds. As his weight increased, he moved up to fight boxers at the new weight, making him a true pound-for-pound fighter. Martinez said he never wanted to be a fighter who was content to just fight people in his own weight class.
“For me, boxing is always challenging. I always try to aim for a higher level, for greater achievements. There’s nothing like the feeling of winning,” Martinez said.
And Martinez has already done plenty of winning. His fight record stands at 122 wins against just eight losses. He’s already been a 13-time national champion and last summer captured his first international championship in Ireland.
Martinez said he’s been working hard to get his fight game to the next level. He said his favorite fighter is former world champion Manny Pacquaio, but he added that he also looks up to his uncles and his father because they helped pave the way for his success.
“I know they’ve sacrificed a lot for me and I’m willing to keep fighting and eventually tuning pro so I can win and pay them back,” Martinez said. “As an amateur, it’s all about going from weight class to weight class, winning and jumping to the next one. Right now, I’m focused on my next tournament and winning it.”
Next week, Martinez heads to Lake Charles, La., to compete in the 2020 Olympic Trials for Boxing and National Championships. Fighting in the Junior Male, 119-pound division, Martinez will be going up against some of the best amateur fighters in the US including the current No. 1 ranked fighter in his division, Angel Rebollar from California; Lehnox Rodriguez, the current No. 4 ranked fighter; fifth ranked Dario Villegas; and ninth ranked Emmanuel Carrillo.
Martinez’s fans can follow his progress at the national championships online as the fights will be streamed. Visit https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Boxing/BoxingTrials20 and click on the “USABNC19 LIVE STREAM” link on the page. Preliminary bouts begin Tuesday, Dec. 10, at noon.
Martinez knows the kind of talent that will be at next week’s nationals and said he looks forward to finding out who is truly the best.
“The key to success in boxing is putting everything you have into it. I put all my heart, my soul and my life into it. I’m 100 percent focused right now,” Martinez said. “A lot of these fighters at this tournament are also national champions, so you’re going to see champions versus champions and the winner at the end of it all will be the real national champion.”
